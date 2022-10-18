Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Roger Binny Takes Over From Sourav Ganguly To Become 36th BCCI President

Jay Shah was re-elected as the Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary for a second successive term.

Outgoing BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly (C) Jay Shah and Rajeev at Annual General Meeting in Mumbai.
Outgoing BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly (C) Jay Shah and Rajeev at Annual General Meeting in Mumbai. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 2:18 pm

1983 World Cup-winner Roger Binny was on Tuesday elected as the 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), taking over from Sourav Ganguy to run the world’s richest cricket board. (More Cricket News)

Binny, 67, was elected unopposed at its AGM (Annual general Meeting) here alongside Jay Shah, who was re-elected as the secretary for a second successive term. The other office bearers who were elected unopposed included treasurer Ashish Shelar, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and joint secretary Devajit Saikia.

Binny, who played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India, takes charge ahead of the ODI World Cup in India next year. However, there was no discussion on the chairmanship of International Cricket Council (ICC). The next ICC chairman will be elected during the board meeting in Melbourne next month.

“As far as India's representative to the ICC is concerned, it will be decided by the office-bearers. There was no discussion on the ICC chairmanship. Only matters on the agenda were discussed,” a state unit official who attended the AGM told PTI.

It is unlikely that the BCCI will nominate its own candidate for the ICC chairman's position, with the October 20 nomination deadline approaching.

Arun Dhumal Appointed IPL Chairman

Outgoing treasurer Arun Dhumal was elected in the IPL governing council alongside Avishek Dalmiya. Dhumal has become the new IPL chairman, replacing Brijesh Patel.

“The members of the General Body appreciated the efforts of the outgoing office bearers, IPL Governing Council Chairman and members, and Councillors for the work undertaken in their term,” said the BCCI in a statement.

MKJ Majumdar was elected in the BCCI Apex Council as the representative of the General Body.

Related stories

BCCI AGM: Roger Binny To Be Elected 36th BCCI President But Questions Remain On ICC Chairmanship

Roger Binny To Replace Sourav Ganguly As BCCI President; Jay Shah To Remain General Secretary

Roger Binny Reportedly In Fray To Replace Sourav Ganguly For BCCI President's Post

Women's IPL Approved

The General Body also approved the inaugural Women's IPL which will consist of five teams and will be held in March. “How the teams will be sold and how the tournament will be conducted will be decided by the GC shortly,” said a source. PTI

Tags

Sports Cricket BCCI (Board Of Control For Cricket In India) Sourav Ganguly Rajeev Shukla Devajit Saikia Jay Shah International Cricket Council Roger Binny
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read