Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Rodri, Spain Midfielder, Pens Three-Year Contract Extension With EPL Champions Manchester City

Rodri, who joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid three years ago, has made 151 appearances so far for the English Premier League giants.

Rodri will stay at Manchester City through the 2026-27 season.
Rodri will stay at Manchester City through the 2026-27 season. Twitter (@FabrizioRomano)

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 8:56 pm

Manchester City midfielder Rodri signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the English Premier League champions through the 2026-27 season, the club said Tuesday. The Spain international has made 151 appearances for City since joining from Atlético Madrid three years ago. (More Football News)

“Joining City in 2019 is the best decision I have made in my career,” the 26-year-old Rodri said. The holding midfielder has helped City win back-to-back league titles and the League Cup twice during his three seasons at Etihad Stadium.

“Once you start winning big titles, you don’t want to stop,” said Rodri, who scored a career-high seven goals last season. “City, I feel, offers me the best chance of winning trophies and that’s why I am so pleased to be staying here for longer.”

Manchester City has added striker Erling Haaland and midfielder Kalvin Phillips to manager Pep Guardiola’s squad this summer. The team’s title defense begins August 7 at West Ham.

