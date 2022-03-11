Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Real Madrid Vs PSG: UEFA Opens Disciplinary Case Against Nasser Al-Khelaifi After Champions League Rampage

Nasser Al-Khelaifi reportedly went in search of the match officials after Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League defeat against Real Madrid.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi watches the team's training session in Madrid. AP Photo

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 10:25 am

UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi over heated incidents after the team's Champions League loss at Real Madrid. (More Football News)

The Qatari is also a member of UEFA's executive committee, chairman of the influential European Club Association and head of Doha-based broadcaster beIN Media Group — a key Champions League TV rights holder.

The disciplinary case, which also includes sporting director Leonardo, followed reports that Al-Khelaifi went in search of the match officials to protest refereeing decisions on Wednesday night.

PSG was beaten 3-1 in Madrid to exit the round of 16 with a 3-2 aggregate loss. The French side had led 1-0 from the first leg and Kylian Mbappe scored again in Madrid to give PSG a 2-0 aggregate lead that was wiped out by Karim Benzema scoring a hat trick.

UEFA confirmed the disciplinary cases had been opened without specifying the details.

