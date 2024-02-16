India internationals Shardul Thakur and Shivam Dube starred with the ball and the bat respectively as 41-time champions Mumbai took an upper hand over Assam on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group B match in Mumbai on Friday. (Streaming| More Cricket News)

Shardul (6/21) was simply unplayable with the new ball as he single-handedly dismantled Assam for a meagre 84 in 32.1 overs after Mumbai opted to bowl.