Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Enter Second Round Of Malaysia Masters

Home Sports

PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Enter Second Round Of Malaysia Masters

PV Sindhu had to dig deep to beat Denmark's Line Christophersen in the women's singles opening round and enter the pre-quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters on Wednesday.

Sindhu, ranked 13th in the world, will next play Japan's Aya Ohori.
Sindhu lost to Young 21-18 5-21 9-21. Twitter/@the_bridge_in

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 6:33 pm

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu had to dig deep to beat Denmark's Line Christophersen in the women's singles opening round and enter the pre-quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters on Wednesday. (More Badminton News)

Sindhu, seeded sixth, had to toil for one hour and two minutes to get the better of Christophersen 21-13 17-21 21-18 and maintain her superiority over the world no. 33 Dane, who the Indian had defeated four times earlier. The two-time Olympic medallist Indian, ranked 13th in the world, will next play Japan's Aya Ohori.

Related stories

Badminton Asia Championships: Satwik-Chirag Pair Ensures Men's Doubles Medal After 52 Years As PV Sindhu Loses In Quarter-Finals

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Eye A Good Show At Asia Badminton Championships

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, PV Sindhu Lose Twitter Blue Ticks

However, it was curtains for qualifier Ashmita Chaliha and Aakarshi Kashyap in the women's singles competition as they suffered straight-game defeats to crash out in the opening round.

While Ashmita lost 17-21 7-21 against fourth seed Yue Han of China, Aakarshi was shown the door by top seed Japanese Akane Yamaguchi 17-21 12-21.

Among Indian men, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Toma Junior Popov 21-12 21-16 to enter the singles second round.

He will be next be up against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn, seeded eighth.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy will take on sixth seed Tien Chen Chou of Chinese Taipei, while Lakshya Sen will be up against seventh seed Kean Yew Loh of Singapore in the men's singles opening round.

Malvika Bansod will be in action against second seed Zhi Yi Wang of China in women's singles.

Advertisement

Tags

Sports PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth Badminton Malaysia Masters Line Christophersen HS Prannoy Badminton News Sports News
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read