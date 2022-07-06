Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

PT Usha, Legendary Track And Field Athlete, Nominated To Rajya Sabha

PT Usha will be nest remembered for her show at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. She missed on a historic 400m hurdles bronze by 1/1000th of a second to Romanian Cristieana Cojacaru.

PT Usha won six medals – five gold and a bronze – at the 1985 Asian Championships in Jakarta.
PT Usha won six medals – five gold and a bronze – at the 1985 Asian Championships in Jakarta. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 9:38 pm

Legendary track and field athlete PT Usha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. PT Usha was among the four to be nominated to the Upper House of the Parliament. (More Sports News)

“The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha,” PM Modi tweeted.

Known as the ‘Queen of Indian track and field’, PT Usha will be best remembered for her show at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. The lady from Kerala lost a historic bronze medal in 400m hurdles when Cristieana Cojacaru of Romania beat her by 1/100th of a second.

However, that didn’t stop her as went on to set herself as one of the biggest names in the track and field arena by winning six medals – five gold and a bronze – at the Asian Championships in Jakarta a year later. PT Usha was awarded the Padma Shri in 1985.  

Related stories

'Thank You My Son', PT Usha To Neeraj Chopra For 'Realising Unfinished Dream' At Tokyo Olympics

Milkha Singh's Death: PT Usha, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar Mourn Death Of Their Idol, Hero

Dhanalakshmi Beats Hima Das In 200m Semifinals, Breaks PT Usha's Federation Cup Meet Record

After retirement, PT Usha shifted her focus on earthing new talents in her academy known as Usha School of Athletics in Balussery, Kerala. PT Usha is married to kabbadi player V Sreenivasan.

Twelve members are nominated by the President to the Rajya Sabha for a term of six years. These nominees, who have made significant achievements in the field of arts, science and literature, are selected on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Tags

Sports Athletics PT Usha Rajya Sabha Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi Los Angeles Olympics Asian Athletics Championships
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read