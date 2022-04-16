Saturday, Apr 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Premier League 2021-22: Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League Bid Hit By Loss To Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur hold the fourth spot in Premier League 2021-22 table making a three-point gap with fifth-placed Manchester United.

Premier League 2021-22: Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League Bid Hit By Loss To Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left), Brighton and Hove Albion's Adam Lallana battle for the ball. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Apr 2022 9:49 pm

Leandro Trossard's 90th-minute goal gave Brighton a 1-0 victory at Tottenham on Saturday to halt the north London club's resurgence and push for Champions League qualification. (More Football News)

Tottenham had won five out of its last six matches to move into fourth place in the Premier League, helped by Brighton beating Arsenal last weekend.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace, FA Cup Semi-final: When And Where To Watch Live

Serie A 2021-22: AC Milan Beat Relegation-Threatened Genoa To Maintain Two-Point Lead At Top

Mid-table Brighton made another impact on the top-four race when Trossard beat defender Eric Dier and used the outside of his right foot to shoot the ball past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris into the far corner.

"I don't think we were right really from the beginning," Dier told BT Sport. 

"We were a bit slow in moving the ball. We struggled to create chances and we conceded a sloppy goal at the end. Today was definitely a slip-up."

Tottenham had won four straight games but on Saturday had no shots on goal.

Tags

Sports Football Premier League 2021-22 EPL 2021-22 Tottenham Hotspur Champions League Brighton Hugo Lloris Arsenal Leandro Trossard London
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read