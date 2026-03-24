NBA: Booker, Green Help Suns Beat Raptors
Devin Booker scored 25 points, Jalen Green added 20 and the Phoenix Suns snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Raptors 120-98 on Sunday night. Phoenix won its 40th game of the season, which is already a four-win improvement over last year with 10 games to play. The Suns never trailed and took an 18-point lead into halftime. They extended the advantage to 92-62 late in the third when Booker got fouled while making a driving layup, adding the free throw to convert the three-point play.
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