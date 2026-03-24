NBA: Booker, Green Help Suns Beat Raptors

Devin Booker scored 25 points, Jalen Green added 20 and the Phoenix Suns snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Raptors 120-98 on Sunday night. Phoenix won its 40th game of the season, which is already a four-win improvement over last year with 10 games to play. The Suns never trailed and took an 18-point lead into halftime. They extended the advantage to 92-62 late in the third when Booker got fouled while making a driving layup, adding the free throw to convert the three-point play.

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Phoenix Suns Vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball-Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) drives past Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
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Phoenix Suns Vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball-Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) drives past Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
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Phoenix Suns Vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball-Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) shields the ball from Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
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Phoenix Suns Vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball-Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram drives on Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
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Phoenix Suns Vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball- Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and guard Jalen Green (4) celebrate after scoring against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
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Phoenix Suns Vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball- Gradey Dick
Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
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Phoenix Suns Vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball- Jakobe Walter
Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter (14) drives on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
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Phoenix Suns Vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball-Jamaree Bouyea
Phoenix Suns guard Jamaree Bouyea (17) drives past Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
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Phoenix Suns Vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball-Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker drives between Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) and forward Sandro Mamukelashvili during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
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Phoenix Suns Vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball-Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shields the ball from Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
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