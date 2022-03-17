Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Paul Pogba Says His House Burglarized During Manchester United-Atletico Madrid Encounter

Paul Pogba said burglars broke into his house during the final minutes of Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 round of 16 tie vs Atletico Madrid.

Paul Pogba Says His House Burglarized During Manchester United-Atletico Madrid Encounter
Paul Pogba said babies were sleeping in their rooms when the burglary happened. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 11:03 am

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba said Wednesday his house was burglarized during their UEFA Champions League 2021-22 game against Atletico Madrid. Atletico won 1-0 on Tuesday to knock Manchester United out on 2-1 aggregate. (More Football News)

In a post on Twitter, the France midfielder said his “babies were sleeping in their bedroom” when the burglary took place on Tuesday. He has offered a reward for anyone with information.

“The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home ... our sense of safety and security,” Pogba wrote.

Related stories

Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba’s Return Likely To Be Extended By Another Month

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Paul Pogba Picks Up Injury During France’s Training, Set To Miss Two matches

Manchester United Rout Leeds 5-1 In EPL; Bruno Fernandes Scores Hat-trick, Paul Pogba Sets Up Four

“This occurred during the final minutes of last night's match when they knew that we would not be home. My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed.

“As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night," Pogba added. Pogba’s wife was at Old Trafford for the match.

Pogba’s contract is set to expire this summer and has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and a return to Juventus. The Frenchman has played 23 times for Manchester United this season scoring and contributing nine assists.

Tags

Sports Manchester United Vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Champions League Football Paris Saint-Germain Juventus Manchester United Old Trafford Football
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India Considering Rupee Payments Option For Trade With Russia: Report

India Considering Rupee Payments Option For Trade With Russia: Report

Dorn These Beautiful Collection Of Silk Sarees From Bharatsthali

Dorn These Beautiful Collection Of Silk Sarees From Bharatsthali