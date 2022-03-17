Paul Pogba Says His House Burglarized During Manchester United-Atletico Madrid Encounter

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba said Wednesday his house was burglarized during their UEFA Champions League 2021-22 game against Atletico Madrid. Atletico won 1-0 on Tuesday to knock Manchester United out on 2-1 aggregate. (More Football News)

In a post on Twitter, the France midfielder said his “babies were sleeping in their bedroom” when the burglary took place on Tuesday. He has offered a reward for anyone with information.

“The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home ... our sense of safety and security,” Pogba wrote.

“This occurred during the final minutes of last night's match when they knew that we would not be home. My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed.

“As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night," Pogba added. Pogba’s wife was at Old Trafford for the match.

Pogba’s contract is set to expire this summer and has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and a return to Juventus. The Frenchman has played 23 times for Manchester United this season scoring and contributing nine assists.