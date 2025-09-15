Premier League: Scott Parker Says Burnley Players Must Keep Arms Behind Backs To Avoid Penalties

Burnley conceded a penalty in their Premier League clash, which proved decisive in the result
Scott Parker urged defenders to keep arms behind backs after the handball incident
The penalty decision cost Burnley crucial points, adding to their relegation worries
Burnley boss Scott Parker said defenders will have to start training with their hands behind their backs, after a last-gasp penalty guided Liverpool to a 1-0 win at Turf Moor.
Mohamed Salah made no mistake from the spot in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to maintain the Reds' perfect start to the campaign, after substitute Hannibal Mejbri handled a cross from Jeremie Frimpong.
Burnley spent long periods penned back in their own defensive third, failing to record a shot on target and amassing just 0.13 expected goals (xG) from three attempts.
Liverpool, meanwhile, fired off 27 shots with an xG value of 2.65, though only four of those attempts hit the target.
After seeing his team slip to a third defeat in four matches since their promotion back to the Premier League, Parker acknowledged that, by the letter of the law, Liverpool's penalty was the correct decision.
However, the former midfielder believes the nature of the handball rule will lead to defenders changing their approach to the game.
"It is handball. By the law of it, it is handball," he told Sky Sports. "We will have to change the technique of defending things, with our hands behind our backs. But I'm really proud of the team.
"I have been in the arena; I know how quickly things move. His body action was turning, and his arm had gone out.
"The ball is probably coming at 80 miles per hour, and it has hit him. The only learning for Hannibal is that we will have to train with our hands behind our backs."
Despite the loss leaving Burnley 17th in the table, Parker was pleased with his players' application against the reigning champions.
"At times, we survived like our lives depended on it today. We knew we had to give that," he added.
"I am immensely proud of the players. The game ended in a real heartbreaking way for us. It is what it is.
"We just fell a little bit short with the last-minute penalty. We needed to deny the space; that was critical for us, and we did that. We defended very, very well.
"We didn’t look much of a threat going forward, but it is what it is. We are trying to get a result, and we are trying to survive. It is a shame, the way it ended."