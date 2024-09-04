Ezra Frech from the U.S competes during the men's High Jump T63 final during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Taiwan's Cheng Ming Chih poses with the silver medal after losing against Norway's Tommy Urhaug during the para table tennis men's singles MS5 gold medal match during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
China's Wu Chunyan poses after winning gold in the Women's Individual Recurve Open, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Lu Dong, He Shenggao and Liu Yu, of China, celebrate their first, second and third position at the podium of Women's 50m Backstroke -S5 during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Jayden Blackwell from the U.S celebrates after winning the Men's 400m T38 race during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Yuan Weiyi, Guo Jincheng and Wang Linchao, of China, celebrate their first, second and third position at the podium of Men's 50m Backstroke -S5 during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Saki Amuro of Japan competes during the Women's quarterfinal 3 round Goalball game against Brazil at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Rebecca Hart of the U.S. competes in the equestrian grade III individual event, taking home the gold medal at the Palace of Versailles at the 2024 Paralympics.
Christie Raleigh-Crossley, of the U.S., greets supporters after winning at Women's 100m Backstroke -S9 during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Guo Jincheng, of China, jumps into the pool during a warm up session ahead of a competition, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Norway's Aida Dahlen competes against Japan's Yuri Tomono in the Women's WS8 Singles Quarterfinal, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Brittni Mason from the U.S., centre, competes in the women's 100 m. T47 during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
France's Clémence Delavoipière, left, fights against Italy's Andreea Mogos during a Wheelchair Fencing Women's Sabre Cat. A, at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Switzerland's Catherine Debrunner, right, and Susannah Scaroni of the U.S., foreground left, compete for the lead of the women's 1500 m. T54 during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Roderick Townsend of the U.S. competes at the men's long jump T47 during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.