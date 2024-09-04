Sports

Paris Paralympics Day 6 In Pics: India Achieve Two Double Podium Finishes In Para Athletics; Deepthi Clinches Bronze

September 3rd turned out to be a red-letter day for the Indian contingent in the 2024 Paralympics as they rewrote their medal count, overtaking their best seen in Tokyo, and they did so before the campaign had ended. But for an initial hiccup when Avani Lekhara bowed out in the final, it was otherwise a great Sunday for India's para-athletes. The team won a total of five medals with two double podium finishes. In the Men's Javelin Throw F46, Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver and bronze, respectively. In the Men's High Jump T63, Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu won silver and bronze, respectively. Also, Deepthi Jeevanji won a bronze in the Women's 400m T20 final. India thus stood 19th in the medal tally with 20 medals.