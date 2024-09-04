Sports

Paris Paralympics Day 6 In Pics: India Achieve Two Double Podium Finishes In Para Athletics; Deepthi Clinches Bronze

September 3rd turned out to be a red-letter day for the Indian contingent in the 2024 Paralympics as they rewrote their medal count, overtaking their best seen in Tokyo, and they did so before the campaign had ended. But for an initial hiccup when Avani Lekhara bowed out in the final, it was otherwise a great Sunday for India's para-athletes. The team won a total of five medals with two double podium finishes. In the Men's Javelin Throw F46, Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver and bronze, respectively. In the Men's High Jump T63, Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu won silver and bronze, respectively. Also, Deepthi Jeevanji won a bronze in the Women's 400m T20 final. India thus stood 19th in the medal tally with 20 medals.

2024 Paris Paralympics: Men's High Jump T63 final | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Ezra Frech from the U.S competes during the men's High Jump T63 final during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

2/15
2024 Paris Paralympics: Para table tennis mens singles MS5 gold medal match
2024 Paris Paralympics: Para table tennis men's singles MS5 gold medal match | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla

Taiwan's Cheng Ming Chih poses with the silver medal after losing against Norway's Tommy Urhaug during the para table tennis men's singles MS5 gold medal match during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

3/15
2024 Paris Paralympics: Chinas Wu Chunyan poses after winning gold in Womens Individual Recurve Open
2024 Paris Paralympics: China's Wu Chunyan poses after winning gold in Women's Individual Recurve Open | Photo: AP/Leighton Smithwick

China's Wu Chunyan poses after winning gold in the Women's Individual Recurve Open, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

4/15
2024 Paris Paralympics: Lu Dong, He Shenggao and Liu Yu, of China, celebrate at the podium after Womens 50m Backstroke -S5
2024 Paris Paralympics: Lu Dong, He Shenggao and Liu Yu, of China, celebrate at the podium after Women's 50m Backstroke -S5 | Photo: AP/Jackson Ranger

Lu Dong, He Shenggao and Liu Yu, of China, celebrate their first, second and third position at the podium of Women's 50m Backstroke -S5 during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

5/15
2024 Paris Paralympics: Jayden Blackwell from the U.S celebrates after winning Mens 400m T38 race
2024 Paris Paralympics: Jayden Blackwell from the U.S celebrates after winning Men's 400m T38 race | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Jayden Blackwell from the U.S celebrates after winning the Men's 400m T38 race during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

6/15
2024 Paris Paralympics: Yuan Weiyi, Guo Jincheng and Wang Linchao, of China, celebrate after Mens 50m Backstroke -S5
2024 Paris Paralympics: Yuan Weiyi, Guo Jincheng and Wang Linchao, of China, celebrate after Men's 50m Backstroke -S5 | Photo: AP/Jackson Ranger

Yuan Weiyi, Guo Jincheng and Wang Linchao, of China, celebrate their first, second and third position at the podium of Men's 50m Backstroke -S5 during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

7/15
2024 Paris Paralympics: Womens quarterfinal 3 round Goalball game
2024 Paris Paralympics: Women's quarterfinal 3 round Goalball game | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla

Saki Amuro of Japan competes during the Women's quarterfinal 3 round Goalball game against Brazil at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

8/15
2024 Paris Paralympics: Rebecca Hart of the U.S. competes in the equestrian grade III individual event
2024 Paris Paralympics: Rebecca Hart of the U.S. competes in the equestrian grade III individual event | Photo: AP/Kileigh Kane

Rebecca Hart of the U.S. competes in the equestrian grade III individual event, taking home the gold medal at the Palace of Versailles at the 2024 Paralympics.

9/15
2024 Paris Paralympics: Christie Raleigh-Crossley, of the U.S., greets supporters after winning at Womens 100m Backstroke -S9
2024 Paris Paralympics: Christie Raleigh-Crossley, of the U.S., greets supporters after winning at Women's 100m Backstroke -S9 | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Christie Raleigh-Crossley, of the U.S., greets supporters after winning at Women's 100m Backstroke -S9 during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

10/15
2024 Paris Paralympics: Guo Jincheng, of China, jumps into the pool during a warm up session
2024 Paris Paralympics: Guo Jincheng, of China, jumps into the pool during a warm up session | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Guo Jincheng, of China, jumps into the pool during a warm up session ahead of a competition, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

11/15
2024 Paris Paralympics: Norways Aida Dahlen competes Womens WS8 Singles Quarterfinal
2024 Paris Paralympics: Norway's Aida Dahlen competes Women's WS8 Singles Quarterfinal | Photo: AP/Leighton Smithwick

Norway's Aida Dahlen competes against Japan's Yuri Tomono in the Women's WS8 Singles Quarterfinal, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

12/15
2024 Paris Paralympics: Womens 100 m. T47
2024 Paris Paralympics: Women's 100 m. T47 | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Brittni Mason from the U.S., centre, competes in the women's 100 m. T47 during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

13/15
2024 Paris Paralympics: Wheelchair Fencing Womens Sabre Cat. A
2024 Paris Paralympics: Wheelchair Fencing Women's Sabre Cat. A | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

France's Clémence Delavoipière, left, fights against Italy's Andreea Mogos during a Wheelchair Fencing Women's Sabre Cat. A, at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

14/15
2024 Paris Paralympics: womens 1500 m. T54
2024 Paris Paralympics: women's 1500 m. T54 | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Switzerland's Catherine Debrunner, right, and Susannah Scaroni of the U.S., foreground left, compete for the lead of the women's 1500 m. T54 during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

15/15
2024 Paris Paralympics: Roderick Townsend of the U.S. competes in mens long jump T47
2024 Paris Paralympics: Roderick Townsend of the U.S. competes in men's long jump T47 | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Roderick Townsend of the U.S. competes at the men's long jump T47 during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

