After guaranteeing at least one medal for the country the previous day, para shuttlers Suhas Yathiraj and Sukant Kadam will face off in an all-Indian semi-final battle at the Paris Paralympics on Sunday, September 1. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)
The duo will compete in the men's singles SL4 category and one of them will advance to the final, which assures the nation of at least a silver medal. The loser of this match will head to the bronze medal play-off.
Meanwhile, star shooter Avani Lekhara will have a chance to add to her medal tally at this edition when she takes part in the mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 event along with Sidharth Banu. They will first compete in the qualifying event, and gun for a place in the final, which will also be held today.
Para athlete Preethi Pal will also get a shot at a historic second Paris 2024 medal, as she takes the track for the women's 200m T35 final in the evening. Also in track and field, Ravi Rongali in men’s shotput and Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal in men’s high jump will contest the finals in their respective events.
India At Paris Paralympics, Day 4: Full Schedule For Today's Events
Here is the schedule of all Indians in action today at the Paris Paralympic Games, with IST timings of their events.
|TIME
|SPORT
|EVENT
|Round
|Athlete(s)
|12pm
|Para Badminton
|Women's Singles SL3
|Quarter-Finals
|Mandeep Kaur
|12:50pm
|Para Badminton
|Women's Singles SL4
|Quarter-Finals
|Palak Kohli
|1pm
|Para Shooting
|R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1�
|Qualification
|Avani Lekhara and Sidharth Banu
|1:39pm
|Para Athletics
|Women's 1500m T11
|Round 1
|Rakshitha Raju
|1:40pm
|Para Badminton
|Women's Singles SU5
|Quarter-Finals
|Manisha Ramadass
|2pm
|Para Rowing
|Mixed Double Sculls (PR3 MIX2X)
|Final B (Non-Medal Event)
|Anita and K. Narayana
|3pm
|Para Shooting
|R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2
|Qualification
|Sriharsha Devaraddi
|3:13pm
|Para Athletics
|Men's Shot Put F40
|Final
|Ravi Rongali
|4:30pm
|Para Shooting
|R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1�
|Final (if qualified)
|Avani Lekhara and Sidharth Banu
|5pm
|Para Badminton
|Women's Singles SH6
|Quarter-Finals
|Nithya Sre
|6:30pm
|Para Shooting
|R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2
|Final (if qualified)
|Sriharsha Devaraddi
|7:17pm
|Para Archery
|Men's Individual Compound Open
|Round of 16
|Rakesh Kumar
|8:10pm
|Para Badminton
|Men's Singles SL3
|Semi-Finals
|Nitesh Kumar
|8:10pm onwards
|Para Badminton
|Women's Singles SL3
|Semi-Finals (if qualified)
|Mandeep Kaur
|8:10pm onwards
|Para Badminton
|Women's Singles SL4
|Semi-Finals (if qualified)
|Palak Kohli
|8:10pm onwards
|Para Badminton
|Women's Singles SH6
|Semi-Finals (if qualified)
|Nithya Sre
|8:10pm onwards
|Para Badminton
|Women's Singles SU5
|Semi-Finals (if qualified)
|Manisha Ramadass
|9:15pm
|Para Table Tennis
|Women's Singles Class 4
|Round of 16
|Bhavinaben Patel
|9:16pm
|Para Archery
|Men's Individual Compound Open
|Quarter-Finals (if qualified)
|Rakesh Kumar
|9:50pm
|Para Badminton
|Men's Singles SL4
|Semi-Finals
|Suhas Yathiraj
|9:50pm
|Para Badminton
|Men's Singles SL4
|Semi-Finals
|Sukant Kadam
|10:24pm
|Para Archery
|Men's Individual Compound Open
|Semi-Finals (if qualified)
|Rakesh Kumar
|10:40pm
|Para Athletics
|Men's High Jump T47
|Final
|Nishad Kumar and Rampal
|11:13pm
|Para Archery
|Men's Individual Compound Open
|Bronze medal match (if qualified)
|Rakesh Kumar
|11:30pm
|Para Archery
|Men's Individual Compound Open
|Gold medal match (if qualified)
|Rakesh Kumar
|11:37pm
|Para Athletics
|Women's 200m T35
|Final
|Preethi Pal
|12:15am
|Para Table Tennis
|Women's Singles Class 3
|Round of 16
|Sonalben Patel
|2am
|Para Badminton
|Women's Singles SU5
|Semi-Finals
|Thulasimathi Murugesan
India At Paris Paralympics, Day 4: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
Where to watch Indian athletes in action on Day 4 of Paris Paralympics?
The India-interest events of Paris Paralympics Day 4 will be telecast on the Sports 18 TV channels in the country. The events will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.