Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, September 1 - Full Schedule, IST Timings

One of para shuttlers Suhas Yathiraj and Sukant Kadam will advance to the the men's singles SL4 final, which assures the nation of at least a silver medal. Here is the detailed schedule of all Indians in action today at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, with IST timings of their events

avani-lekhara-indian-para-shooter-sai-photo
Para shooter Avani Lekhara will have a chance on Sunday (September 1) to add to her medal tally at Paris Paralympics. Photo: X/SAI Media
info_icon

After guaranteeing at least one medal for the country the previous day, para shuttlers Suhas Yathiraj and Sukant Kadam will face off in an all-Indian semi-final battle at the Paris Paralympics on Sunday, September 1. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)

The duo will compete in the men's singles SL4 category and one of them will advance to the final, which assures the nation of at least a silver medal. The loser of this match will head to the bronze medal play-off.

Meanwhile, star shooter Avani Lekhara will have a chance to add to her medal tally at this edition when she takes part in the mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 event along with Sidharth Banu. They will first compete in the qualifying event, and gun for a place in the final, which will also be held today.

Rubina Francis smiles for the cameras after winning bronze at the Paralympics 2024. - X/JesuisShyam
Who Is Rubina Francis? Para Shooter Who Bagged Bronze Medal At Paralympics 2024

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Para athlete Preethi Pal will also get a shot at a historic second Paris 2024 medal, as she takes the track for the women's 200m T35 final in the evening. Also in track and field, Ravi Rongali in men’s shotput and Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal in men’s high jump will contest the finals in their respective events.

India At Paris Paralympics, Day 4: Full Schedule For Today's Events

Here is the schedule of all Indians in action today at the Paris Paralympic Games, with IST timings of their events.

TIME SPORT EVENT Round Athlete(s)
12pm Para Badminton Women's Singles SL3 Quarter-Finals Mandeep Kaur
12:50pm Para Badminton Women's Singles SL4 Quarter-Finals Palak Kohli
1pm Para Shooting R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1� Qualification Avani Lekhara and Sidharth Banu
1:39pm Para Athletics Women's 1500m T11 Round 1 Rakshitha Raju
1:40pm Para Badminton Women's Singles SU5 Quarter-Finals Manisha Ramadass
2pm Para Rowing Mixed Double Sculls (PR3 MIX2X) Final B (Non-Medal Event) Anita and K. Narayana
3pm Para Shooting R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Qualification Sriharsha Devaraddi
3:13pm Para Athletics Men's Shot Put F40 Final Ravi Rongali
4:30pm Para Shooting R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1� Final (if qualified) Avani Lekhara and Sidharth Banu
5pm Para Badminton Women's Singles SH6 Quarter-Finals Nithya Sre
6:30pm Para Shooting R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Final (if qualified) Sriharsha Devaraddi
7:17pm Para Archery Men's Individual Compound Open Round of 16 Rakesh Kumar
8:10pm Para Badminton Men's Singles SL3 Semi-Finals Nitesh Kumar
8:10pm onwards Para Badminton Women's Singles SL3 Semi-Finals (if qualified) Mandeep Kaur
8:10pm onwards Para Badminton Women's Singles SL4 Semi-Finals (if qualified) Palak Kohli
8:10pm onwards Para Badminton Women's Singles SH6 Semi-Finals (if qualified) Nithya Sre
8:10pm onwards Para Badminton Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Finals (if qualified) Manisha Ramadass
9:15pm Para Table Tennis Women's Singles Class 4 Round of 16 Bhavinaben Patel
9:16pm Para Archery Men's Individual Compound Open Quarter-Finals (if qualified) Rakesh Kumar
9:50pm Para Badminton Men's Singles SL4 Semi-Finals Suhas Yathiraj
9:50pm Para Badminton Men's Singles SL4 Semi-Finals Sukant Kadam
10:24pm Para Archery Men's Individual Compound Open Semi-Finals (if qualified) Rakesh Kumar
10:40pm Para Athletics Men's High Jump T47 Final Nishad Kumar and Rampal
11:13pm Para Archery Men's Individual Compound Open Bronze medal match (if qualified) Rakesh Kumar
11:30pm Para Archery Men's Individual Compound Open Gold medal match (if qualified) Rakesh Kumar
11:37pm Para Athletics Women's 200m T35 Final Preethi Pal
12:15am Para Table Tennis Women's Singles Class 3 Round of 16 Sonalben Patel
2am Para Badminton Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Finals Thulasimathi Murugesan

India At Paris Paralympics, Day 4: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

Where to watch Indian athletes in action on Day 4 of Paris Paralympics?

The India-interest events of Paris Paralympics Day 4 will be telecast on the Sports 18 TV channels in the country. The events will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

