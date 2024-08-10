Sports

Paris Olympics: Rai Benjamin Flies Past World-Record-Holder Karsten Warholm To Win Gold In 400m Hurdles

After three silver medals at the Olympics as well as the world championships, American sprinter Rai Benjamin flew past world-record-holder Karsten Warholm and Alison dos Santos from Brazil in the 400m hurdles final at the 2024 Paris Games on Friday, August 9. Benjamin clocked 46.46 seconds for gold, while Warholm (47.06) and Dos Santos (47.26).