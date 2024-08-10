Sports

Paris Olympics: Rai Benjamin Flies Past World-Record-Holder Karsten Warholm To Win Gold In 400m Hurdles

After three silver medals at the Olympics as well as the world championships, American sprinter Rai Benjamin flew past world-record-holder Karsten Warholm and Alison dos Santos from Brazil in the 400m hurdles final at the 2024 Paris Games on Friday, August 9. Benjamin clocked 46.46 seconds for gold, while Warholm (47.06) and Dos Santos (47.26).

Gold medalist Rai Benjamin, of the United States, celebrates after men's 400 meters hurdles final | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Gold medalist Rai Benjamin, of the United States, celebrates while Silver medalist Karsten Warholm, of Norway, reacts in the background, after finishing the men's 400 meters hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Rai Benjamin after winning the gold medal in the mens 400 meters hurdles final
Rai Benjamin after winning the gold medal in the men's 400 meters hurdles final | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Rai Benjamin, of the United States, takes a moment to sit down by the stands after winning the gold medal in the men's 400 meters hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Rai Benjamin wins the mens 400-meter hurdles final
Rai Benjamin wins the men's 400-meter hurdles final | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Rai Benjamin, of the United States, right, wins the men's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Mens 400 meters hurdles final: Rai Benjamin celebrates after winning the gold medal
Men's 400 meters hurdles final: Rai Benjamin celebrates after winning the gold medal | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Rai Benjamin, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 400 meters hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Rai Benjamin competes during the mens 400-meter hurdles final
Rai Benjamin competes during the men's 400-meter hurdles final | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Rai Benjamin, of the United States, competes during the men's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Mens 400-meter hurdles final
Men's 400-meter hurdles final | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Rai Benjamin, of the United States, right, clears a hurdle on his way to winning the men's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Athletes compete in the mens 400-meters hurdles final
Athletes compete in the men's 400-meters hurdles final | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Rai Benjamin, of the United States, center, competes in the men's 400-meters hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

