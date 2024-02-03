Trap shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta was India's athlete to fill the quota place, followed by race walkers Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh in the track-and-field events. The Men's national hockey team are already through having won a brozne at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Meanwhile, some disciplines, such as shooting and wrestling, will announce their respective rosters later owing to their unique qualification circumstances. For these sports, athletes earn quotas for their country, which the federations later fill through trials.