After an impressive 2023 that saw India overhaul it's best medal tally at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, the athletes will be eyeing a repeat of their heroic performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics that is scheduled to take place from July 26 and will go on till August 11, 2024.
Paris Olympics 2024: These Indian Athletes Have Made It To The Marquee Event So Far
India will look to better their record at the Tokyo Olympics as they a repeat of the Asian Games 2023 performance at the Paris Olympics
India did have a great outing at the last Olympics in Tokyo (2020) wherein 124 athletes won seven medals including that gold medal from Neeraj Chopra in the men's javelin throw. It turned out to be the best medal haul for India at the Olympics.
Seeing their 2020 performance and an inspirational one at the Asiad, India will be sending more athletes this time around and will be hoping for a record haul. The NOC (National Olympic Committee) of every country have designated authority for their representation at the Olympics, that sees athletes' participation solely depend on the country's NOC.
Trap shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta was India's athlete to fill the quota place, followed by race walkers Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh in the track-and-field events. The Men's national hockey team are already through having won a brozne at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Meanwhile, some disciplines, such as shooting and wrestling, will announce their respective rosters later owing to their unique qualification circumstances. For these sports, athletes earn quotas for their country, which the federations later fill through trials.
Below are some of the athletes that have qualified for the Paris Olmypics 2024:
Indian shooter Manu Bhaker secured India's 11th Olympics quota when she finished fifth in the women's 25m sports pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championships in Korea last year. Bhaker had previously secured a quota place for the Tokyo Olympics. In the final, she registered 24 points as she narrowly missed out a medal berth. Talking about the young shooter, she is coached by the legendary marksman Jaspal Rana, who will look to shatter the records at the 2024 event and bring home a medal for India.
Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary bagged a spot at the Paris Olympics when she finished 11th in the final of the 3000m steeplechase event in Budapest last year. She also registered a national record by clocking 9:15:31 to attain qualification at the 2024 event in Paris. Her gold medal in the women's 5000m steeplechase final to go with the silver medal at the Asian Games last year, would have given her enough confidence to go and give her superlative best at the Olympics.
Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar clinched a silver at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 that earned him a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The qualification mark for Paris 2024 in men’s long jump is 8.27m with Sreeshankar taking a 8.37m (-1.1) to earning a ticket to Paris in July. In Asian Games last year, Sreeshankar won a long jump silver and probably given him the right amount of confidence to bag a medal at the Olympics.
Indian puglist Parveen Hooda's bronze medal at the Asiad last year, paved way for her to bag a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Hooda is the reigning Asian Champion and will face tougher opponents at the July event. She along with 30 other boxers are currently training in a training camp organised by the National Boxing Federation Of India.
Indian athletes who have already secured qualification for Paris Olympics 2024
Archery (1)
Dhiraj Bommadevara (men’s individual recurve archery)
Athletics (10)
Suraj Panwar (Men’s 20m Race Walk)
Vikash Singh (Men’s 20km Race Walk)
Paramjeet Bisht (Men’s 20km Race Walk)
Akashdeep Singh (Men’s 20km Race Walk)
Priyanka Goswami (Women’s 20km Race Walk)
Neeraj Chopra (Men’s Javelin Throw)
Murali Sreeshankar (Men’s Long Jump)
Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m Steeplechase)
Parul Chaudhary (Women’s 3000m Steeplechase)
Kishore Kumar Jena (men’s Javelin throw)
Shooting (19)
Bhowneesh Mendiratta (Men’s Trap)
Rudrankksh Patil (Men’s 10m Air Rifle)
Swapnil Kusale (Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions)
Akhil Sheoran (Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions)
Mehuli Ghosh (Women’s 10m Air Rifle)
Sift Kaur Samra (Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions)
Rajeshwari Kumari (Women’s Trap)
Sarabjot Singh (Men’s 10m Air Pistol)
Arjun Babuta (Men’s 10m Air Rifle)
Tilottama Sen (Women’s 10m Air Rifle)
Manu Bhaker (Women’s 25m Air Pistol)
Anish Bhanwala (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)
Shriyanka Sidangi (Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position)
Varun Tomar (Men’s 10m Air Pistol)
Esha Singh (Women’s 10m Air Pistol)
Rhythm Sangwan (Women’s 25m Pistol)
Vijayveer Sidhu (25m Rapid Fire Pistol)
Raiza Dhillon (Women’s Skeet)
Anantjeet Singh Naruka (Men’s Skeet)
Boxing (4)
Nikhat Zareen (Women’s 51kg)
Lovlina Borgohain (Women’s 75kg)
Preeti Pawar (Women’s 54kg)
Parveen Hooda (Women’s 57kg)
Wrestling (1)
Antim Panghal (women’s 53kg)
Hockey (1)
The Indian men's hockey team