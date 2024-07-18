Paris Olympics 2024: Soldiers Arrive In City To Secure Sites For Games - In Pics

A soldier and police officers patrol by Paris 2024 Olympic banners, just nine days before the start of the Paris Olympic games in Paris.
Soldiers patrol on the Seine river in Paris. France's armed forces held a demonstration of the security measures planned on the River Seine, both in and out of the water, to make it safe for athletes and spectators during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. Organizers have planned a parade of about 10,000 athletes through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) route at sunset on July 26.
CRPF dogs Vast and Denby along with their handlers. They are part of the 10 canine teams that have landed in France for providing security to various venues for the Paris Olympics beginning from July 26.
A soldier shows a wave jammer during a demonstration on security measures on the Seine River in Paris.
A soldier launches a drone over the Seine river in Paris.
A soldier patrols on a footbridge over the Seine river in Paris.
Soldiers stand on speed military boats on the Seine river in Paris.
Soldiers arrive after a mission at the military camp set up in the Vincennes woods just outside Paris. The military camp, with prefabricated barracks and sleeping stretchers, is being built in the east of Paris to house 4,500 soldiers assigned to security during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
A soldier holds his rifle at the military camp set up in the Vincennes woods just outside Paris. The military camp, with prefabricated barracks and sleeping stretchers, is being built in the east of Paris to house 4,500 soldiers assigned to security during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.