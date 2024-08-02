Sports

Paris Olympics Day 7 LIVE: Manu Bhaker Returns To Action Again; IND Vs AUS Lined Up In Hockey

Paris Olympics Day 7 LIVE: Follow live scores and updates from the seventh day of the Paris Olympics right here

Outlook Sports Desk
2 August 2024
2 August 2024
India's Manu Bhaker celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Welcome to our live coverage of Day 7 of the Paris Olympic Games 2024. Thrilling action continues in Paris and for India it is a new day to put away the disappointments of yesterday. Double bronze medalist in Paris, Manu Bhaker will again be in action in two pistol events' qualification rounds. Judoka Tulika Maan also begins her Paris Olympics campaign today. The mixed archery team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara will have a chance to redeem themselves as the duo will be in action. And then there are two massive matches. India vs Australia in men's hockey and Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen in men's singles badminton quarterfinal. Follow all this and so much more here at Outlook live
LIVE UPDATES

Paris Olympics Day 7 LIVE Updates: Welcome!

Welcome to our live coverage of Day 7 of the Paris Olympic Games 2024. Thrilling action continues in Paris and for India it is a new day to put away the disappointments of yesterday.

