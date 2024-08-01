Manu Bhaker At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 25m Pistol Qualifying On TV And Online

India's medal queen Manu Bhaker will be eyeing a 'hat-trick' of medals when she begins her medal quest on Friday, August 2 at the women's 25m air pistol event. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Manu broke a 124-year-old record by becoming the first Indian athlete to bag two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games.
Manu has already won a bronze in the women 10m air pistol event and in the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh. The top 8 shooters from Friday's qualifying event will be then competing in the final on Saturday, August 3.
Here is the full schedule for Women’s 25m pistol event:
Women’s 25m Pistol Precision Qualification: August 2 at 12:30 PM IST
Women’s 25m Pistol Rapid Qualification: August 2 at 3:30 PM IST
Women’s 25m Pistol Final: August 3 at 1:00 PM IST
Live Streaming Details:
When Is Women’s 25m Pistol Precision Qualification at Paris Olympic Games 2024?
The women's 25m Pistol Precision Qualification will be held on August 2, Friday at 12:30 PM IST.
Where will the Manu Bhaker, Women’s 25m Pistol Precision Qualification be telecast and live-streamed?
The Women’s 25m Pistol Precision Qualification will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.