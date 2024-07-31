Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024, Day 4 In Pics: Simone Biles, Team USA Reign Supreme

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz progressed to the quarter-finals of the men's doubles whereas Simone Biles led from the front as Team USA won gold in Gymastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Here are some of the best snapshots from day 4.

Team USA celebrate after winning the gold medal | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Members of Team USA celebrate after winning the gold medal during the women's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/19
Canadian team celebrate after winning the womens semifinal Rugby Sevens
Canadian team celebrate after winning the women's semifinal Rugby Sevens | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Members of the Canadian team celebrate after winning the women's semifinal Rugby Sevens match between Canada and Australia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France. Canada won the game 21-12.

3/19
Saud Ghali competes mens 200-meter breaststroke
Saud Ghali competes men's 200-meter breaststroke | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Saud Ghali, of Bahrain, reacts as he takes his cap off following his heat in the men's 200-meter breaststroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

4/19
Mens 73 kg elimination round Judo competition
Men's 73 kg elimination round Judo competition | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Thailand's Masayuki Terada and Haiti's Philippe Abel Metellus, left, compete during their men -73 kg elimination round match in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/19
25m pistol women shooting
25m pistol women shooting | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

A volunteer changes the target boards after a training session of 25m pistol women shooting in Chateauroux, France, at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

6/19
Tomoru Honda during mens 200-meter butterfly
Tomoru Honda during men's 200-meter butterfly | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Tomoru Honda, of Japan, competes during a heat in the men's 200-meter butterfly at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

7/19
Womens handball match
Women's handball match | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Xenia Smits, of Germany, attempts to score against Slovenia during a women's handball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/19
Yusuke Inaba makes an attempt to score during water polo match
Yusuke Inaba makes an attempt to score during water polo match | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Japan's Yusuke Inaba makes an attempt to score during a men's water polo Group B preliminary match between Japan and France at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

9/19
Shin Yubin and Lim Jonghoon celebrate their win
Shin Yubin and Lim Jonghoon celebrate their win | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

South Korea's Shin Yubin, right, and Lim Jonghoon celebrate their win against Hong Kong's Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting after the mixed doubles bronze medal table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

10/19
Simone Biles performs during womens artistic gymnastics
Simone Biles performs during women's artistic gymnastics | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the balance beam during the women's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

11/19
Coco Gauff of United States during womens singles third round match
Coco Gauff of United States during women's singles third round match | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Coco Gauff of United States cries after arguing with the umpires during her women's singles third round match against Donna Vekic of Croatia, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

12/19
Griffin Colapinto_ during surfing competition
Griffin Colapinto_ during surfing competition | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull

Griffin Colapinto, of the United States, dives into a wave during the third round of the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.

13/19
Tai Yu-Hsuan shoots during Archery individual elimination round
Tai Yu-Hsuan shoots during Archery individual elimination round | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

Taiwan's Tai Yu-Hsuan shoots during the Archery individual elimination round against France at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

14/19
Moroccos Widad Bertal celebrates win in womens 54kg boxing
Morocco's Widad Bertal celebrates win in women's 54kg boxing | Photo: AP/John Locher

Morocco's Widad Bertal celebrates after defeating Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong in their women's 54kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

15/19
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns a shot to Tomas Machac
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns a shot to Tomas Machac | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Alexander Zverev of Germany returns a shot to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their men's singles third round match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

16/19
Mens basketball game
Men's basketball game | Photo: AP/Michael Conroy, Pool

Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander grabs a rebound during a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

17/19
Japans Shunsuke Togami plays against Slovenias Deni Kozul
Japan's Shunsuke Togami plays against Slovenia's Deni Kozul | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

Japan's Shunsuke Togami plays against Slovenia's Deni Kozul during a men's singles round of 32 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

18/19
Cycling BMX freestyle mens park qualification
Cycling BMX freestyle men's park qualification | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Anthony Jeanjean, of France, performs a trick, with the Luxor Obelisk of La Concorde square in the background, during the cycling BMX freestyle men's park qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

19/19
Thitisan Panmot fights David De Pina during Mens 51kg boxing match
Thitisan Panmot fights David De Pina during Men's 51kg boxing match | Photo: AP/John Locher

Thailand's Thitisan Panmot, left, fights Cabo Verde's David De Pina in their preliminary men's 51kg boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

