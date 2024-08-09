Paris 2024: Arshad Nadeem Breaks Olympic Record With Monster 92.97 Throw; Neeraj Bags Silver

Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Silver medalist, Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Lassi Etelatalo, of Finland, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Luiz Mauricio da Silva, of Brazil, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Toni Keranen, of Finland, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Anderson Peters, of Grenada, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Julian Weber, of Germany, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Julius Yego, of Kenya, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.