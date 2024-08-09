Sports

Paris 2024: Arshad Nadeem Breaks Olympic Record With Monster 92.97 Throw; Neeraj Bags Silver

Gold eluded defending champion Neeraj Chopra as he signed off with a silver in the Olympics men's javelin throw event, while Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem bossed the field with a new Games record of 92.97m here on Thursday. The 26-year-old Chopra, who has never lost to Nadeem in their earlier 10 meetings, took the silver with his second round throw of 89.45m. He had won gold in Tokyo with a throw of 87.58m three years ago. The season's best effort was the Indian's only legitimate throw of the evening. Nadeem's monster effort -- sixth longest in history -- also came in his second attempt which was like a bolt from the blue that stunned the Stade de France.

Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, celebrates after winning gold in men's javelin throw final | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

2/10
Silver medalist, Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after the mens javelin throw final
Silver medalist, Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after the men's javelin throw final | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Silver medalist, Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

3/10
Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes during the mens javelin throw final
Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes during the men's javelin throw final | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

4/10
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the mens javelin throw final
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men's javelin throw final | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

5/10
Lassi Etelatalo, of Finland, competes during the mens javelin throw final
Lassi Etelatalo, of Finland, competes during the men's javelin throw final | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Lassi Etelatalo, of Finland, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

6/10
Luiz Mauricio da Silva, of Brazil, competes during the mens javelin throw final
Luiz Mauricio da Silva, of Brazil, competes during the men's javelin throw final | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Luiz Mauricio da Silva, of Brazil, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

7/10
Toni Keranen, of Finland, competes during the mens javelin throw final
Toni Keranen, of Finland, competes during the men's javelin throw final | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Toni Keranen, of Finland, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

8/10
Anderson Peters, of Grenada, competes during the mens javelin throw final
Anderson Peters, of Grenada, competes during the men's javelin throw final | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Anderson Peters, of Grenada, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

9/10
Julian Weber, of Germany, competes during the mens javelin throw final
Julian Weber, of Germany, competes during the men's javelin throw final | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Julian Weber, of Germany, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

10/10
Julius Yego, of Kenya, competes during the mens javelin throw final
Julius Yego, of Kenya, competes during the men's javelin throw final | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Julius Yego, of Kenya, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

