Para-Shuttler Palak Kohli To Undergo Surgery For Bone Tumour

India’s para-shuttler Palak Kohli has been admitted to hospital in order to undergo surgery for bone tumour. The athlete, who is the youngest Para-Badminton Paralympian, has been struggling with her health in the recent past. (More Badminton News)

The official handle of Para-Badminton India informed on Saturday that the player is set to go under the knife.

"Our youngest Para-Badminton Paralympian @palakkohli2002 is admitted to the hospital. Ready to fight and conquer the battle with bone tumor. Lets (sic) pray and wish her (sic) speedy recovery," said Para-Badminton India on Twitter.

Notably, Palak had also put a post on social media days before, showing her fighting spirit. "I AM NOT GOING TO QUIT SO EARLY," wrote the athlete on Twitter which was certainly aimed at the bone tumour she is battling currently.

I AM NOT GOING TO QUIT SO EARLY. — Palak Kohli (@palakkohli2002) June 9, 2022

Palak Kohli, who participated in three events at Tokyo Paralympics, had earlier said that playing at the quadrennial event was a wonderful experience for her. Notably, she competed in the women's singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles in Tokyo.

"Playing in Tokyo was a wonderful experience. There is no age criteria in para badminton. So being the youngest to qualify for three events was a blessing as I got exposure to all three events," Kohli, whose left-arm is underdeveloped since birth, told PTI.

Palak had revealed that she is aiming for a gold in the Summer Paralympics in Paris starting August 28, 2024.

"There was lot of disappointment after losing the mixed bronze at Tokyo after coming so close but it has also made me lot hungrier and I am living for that one aim, one goal for Paris. I don't want to settle for anything lesser than gold," she said.