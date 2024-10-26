Pakistani players pose for group photo with the trophy after winning the series against England by 2-1, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Shan Masood, center, and Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique, third left, shakes hand with England's Ben Duckett, fourth right, and others after winning the third test cricket match against England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Shan Masood, left, and Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique celebrate after winning the third test cricket match against England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Shan Masood celebrates after playing winning shot during the day three of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
England's Joe Root, right, plays a shot as Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan watches during the day three of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique, right, attempts to take a catch of England's Harry Brook, left, during the day three of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
England's Harry Brook, left, and Joe Root run between the wickets to take a score during the day three of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Noman Ali, left, and Sajid Khan display the ball jointly as they walk off the field on the end of England's second innings during the day three of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Sajid Khan, center, celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Gus Atkinson during the day three of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.