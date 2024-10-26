Sports

PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Pakistan Beat England In Third Test, Seal Series 2-1 - In Pics

Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan suppressed England’s batting attack inside three days and earned Pakistan a long-awaited and series-clinching nine-wicket win in the third and final test on Saturday. Left-arm spinner Ali and off-spinner Khan had grabbed all 20 wickets on a recycled second test pitch to level the series last week and yet again clipped the batters on an engineered dry surface by sharing 19 wickets as England was dismissed for 112 on Day 3. It was England’s lowest innings total in Pakistan, eclipsing its previous score of 130 all out in Lahore in 1987.

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test, Day 3
Pakistan vs England 3rd Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistani players pose for group photo with the trophy after winning the series against England by 2-1, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

1/5
England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test
Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan's Shan Masood, center, and Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique, third left, shakes hand with England's Ben Duckett, fourth right, and others after winning the third test cricket match against England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

1/5
Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test
England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan's Shan Masood, left, and Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique celebrate after winning the third test cricket match against England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

1/5
England vs Pakistan
Pakistan vs England | Photo: AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan's Shan Masood celebrates after playing winning shot during the day three of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

1/5
Pakistan vs England 3rd Test, Day 3
England vs Pakistan 3rd Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
England's Joe Root, right, plays a shot as Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan watches during the day three of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

2/5
ENG vs PAK 3rd Test, Day 3
PAK vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique, right, attempts to take a catch of England's Harry Brook, left, during the day three of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

3/5
PAK vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 3
ENG vs PAK 3rd Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
England's Harry Brook, left, and Joe Root run between the wickets to take a score during the day three of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

4/5
ENG vs PAK 3rd Test
PAK vs ENG 3rd Test | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan's Noman Ali, left, and Sajid Khan display the ball jointly as they walk off the field on the end of England's second innings during the day three of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

5/5
PAK vs ENG 3rd Test
ENG vs PAK 3rd Test | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan's Sajid Khan, center, celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Gus Atkinson during the day three of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

