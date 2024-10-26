Sports

PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Pakistan Beat England In Third Test, Seal Series 2-1 - In Pics

Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan suppressed England’s batting attack inside three days and earned Pakistan a long-awaited and series-clinching nine-wicket win in the third and final test on Saturday. Left-arm spinner Ali and off-spinner Khan had grabbed all 20 wickets on a recycled second test pitch to level the series last week and yet again clipped the batters on an engineered dry surface by sharing 19 wickets as England was dismissed for 112 on Day 3. It was England’s lowest innings total in Pakistan, eclipsing its previous score of 130 all out in Lahore in 1987.