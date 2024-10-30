Other Sports

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Preview: Live Streaming, Match Cards - All You Need To Know

Here are the live streaming and match cards for the upcoming pay per view of WWE Crown Jewel 2024 event

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Live Streaming: LA Knight vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes will be a triple threat match. Photo: X/WWEIndia
The excitement is palpable as WWE gears up for the highly anticipated Crown Jewel event, returning to Riyadh after a successful series of shows. (More Sports News)

This Premium Live Event promises an exhilarating lineup of matches that will showcase intense rivalries and feature some of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Fans are eagerly counting down the days to witness this action-packed extravaganza.

Crown Jewel will highlight fierce competitions and long-standing feuds that have reached a boiling point. With potential surprise appearances and additional matches expected to be announced, fans can look forward to an unforgettable night filled with drama and athleticism.

Scheduled for broadcast on November 2, 2024, WWE Crown Jewel will air live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) with the coverage starting at 8:30 PM.

Don't miss this monumental event that promises to be a highlight of the WWE calendar! Get ready for WWE Crown Jewel—where champions clash and legacies are forged.

Featured Matches

WWE Crown Jewel boasts an electrifying lineup of matches that are sure to thrill fans:

Champion vs. Champion Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther

In a historic showdown, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes faces off against the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in a match that will determine the first-ever Men's Crown Jewel Champion.

Women's Champion vs. Women's World Champion: Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan

This high-stakes match will see Nia Jax defend her title against Liv Morgan, to determine the first-ever Women's Crown Jewel Champion, a title, like the men’s, which is made up of 50 carats of diamonds that will signify the best of the best.

Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

Seth "Freakin" Rollins will go head-to-head with "Big" Bronson Reed at WWE Crown Jewel.

The monstrous Reed attacked The Visionary out of nowhere with six earth-shattering Tsunamis on the Raw after SummerSlam. After being on the shelf for two months, Rollins reemerged looking for payback and Stomped Reed onto the steel ring steps. These two will finally collide in Riyadh and the ring might not be enough to contain them!

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

At WWE Crown Jewel, former friends will go to war as Randy Orton battles Kevin Owens.

KO has attacked The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and his former tag team partner Randy Orton and now finally faces payback from ‘The Viper’ in the ring at Crown Jewel!

United States Championship: LA Knight vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (Triple Threat Match)

LA Knight will defend his United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Carmelo Hayes and Andrade at WWE Crown Jewel.

The explosive rivalry between Andrade and Carmelo Hayes has created some incredible matchups, and now they compete for one of the biggest prizes in the industry- the United States Championship!

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are set to defend their title against Damage CTRL's Kairi Sane and IYO SKY, NXT's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, and Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match at WWE Crown Jewel.

Where to Watch WWE Crown Jewel in India

Catch all the action live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu), with the coverage starting at 8:30 PM on November 2.

Where can I stream WWE Crown Jewel online in India?

Watch the live stream exclusively on Sony LIV.

