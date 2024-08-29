WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India

WWE's commitment to expanding in Europe reaches new heights with the announcement of Bash in Berlin, marking the first WWE Premium Live Event in Germany. Fans are excited as this PLE promises an unforgettable experience that guarantees a roller coaster of emotions and high-octane action from WWE superstars. (More Sports News)
WWE Bash in Berlin is scheduled for August 31, 2024, starting at 10:30 PM IST at the Uber Arena, Berlin. The PLE will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Kevin Owens has been a key ally to Cody Rhodes in his battle against 'The Bloodline.' After Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam, he offered Owens a shot for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Bash in Berlin.
Will the fighting champion, Cody Rhodes, successfully defend his title, or will Kevin Owens defy the odds and capture the title in front of a packed Uber Arena? In another thrilling matchup, ‘The Ring General’ Gunther shocked the wrestling world by winning the World Heavyweight Championship, dethroning Damian Priest.
Later, SmackDown superstar Randy Orton returned to Monday Night RAW and challenged Gunther for his championship at WWE Bash in Berlin. Since Orton is a SmackDown superstar, if he wins, he will not only become a 15-time World Champion and a Raw superstar, but Gunther will move to SmackDown.
The ongoing war between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre has recently become one of the most intense storylines in WWE. The feud ignited when McIntyre mocked Punk for his injury, leading to a heated rivalry. The tension escalated when Punk cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, allowing Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and win the title. After Punk pretended to quit RAW, McIntyre launched a furious attack on him during SmackDown.
Following a brutal whipping from Punk using McIntyre’s belt, a strap match was announced for WWE Bash in Berlin between these two fierce competitors. In another dramatic turn of events, ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio shocked the WWE Universe by turning against his ‘Mami’ Rhea Ripley and siding with Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, costing Ripley her title.
On the same night, Finn Balor shocked the world by betraying Damian Priest, leading to 'The Punisher' to lose his championship to Gunther. With Ripley and Priest now ousted from ‘The Judgment Day,’ they will face off against the newly paired ‘Dirty’ Dom and Liv Morgan at WWE Bash in Berlin. The stage is set for an explosive showdown in Berlin.
Lovers of wrestling can catch all the action and excitement, LIVE on Sony Sports Network, starting with WWE Bash in Berlin Kickoff on Friday, August 30, 7:30 PM onwards.
WWE fans are in for a treat as SmackDown will be telecasted LIVE from the Uber Arena on Saturday, August 31st, 5:30 AM onwards. Catch all the sizzling SmackDown action on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (in Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (in Tamil and Telugu).
Which TV channel will telecast WWE – Bash in Berlin 2024 in India?
WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) on Saturday, 31st August on 10:30 PM IST.
Where can I stream WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 online in India?
WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 will stream live only on Sony LIV app and website.