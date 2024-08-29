WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India

The ongoing war between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre has recently become one of the most intense storylines in WWE. The feud ignited when McIntyre mocked Punk for his injury, leading to a heated rivalry. The tension escalated when Punk cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, allowing Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and win the title. After Punk pretended to quit RAW, McIntyre launched a furious attack on him during SmackDown.