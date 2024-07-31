Other Sports

WWE SummerSlam: A Look At Five All-Time Great Matches At 'The Biggest Party Of Summer'

With the marquee WWE event set for August 4, here are the five greatest SummerSlam matches of all time

WWE-Summerslam
John Cena and AJ Styles. Photo: WWE
info_icon

"The Biggest Party of the Summer" is around the horizon as the WWE Superstars gear up for a thrilling night of joy, drama, and pure adrenaline for the fans of wrestling around the globe. SummerSlam, one of the biggest events on the WWE calendar, has in the past seen some of the biggest upsets, dramas, and heart-pounding action. (More Sports News)

CM Punk vs John Cena

The ‘Best in the World’ CM Punk and John Cena feud is termed as one of the best feuds in WWE history, with both the heavyweights having a go at each other throughout the year in 2011. The match was refereed by none other than ‘The Cerebral Assassin’ Triple H. Both the star wrestlers showed no mercy to each other using every wrestling action from the book. The match ended rather dramatically when Punk performed his signature GTS and pinned Cena, although Cena’s leg was at the bottom rope during the pin was counted. Despite that, it is being termed as one of the best matches in the history of SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

While Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns had numerous encounters throughout the years, this match served as an entertainer for the ages, as both men declared a full-blown war against each other. In a dramatic Last Man Standing match, both these powerhouses delivered each other with tremendous blows and various finishers to stand victorious. Their battle throughout the match served as a nail-bitter to the audience. In the end, ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns alongside his brother and with the help of Paul Heyman buried the ‘Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar among the pile of announcer tables.

AJ Styles vs John Cena

2016 was the year of ‘The Phenomenal One’ AJ Styles, the hottest creation in sports entertainment history made his debut in WWE. After turning heel, Styles began his feud with John Cena with both these wrestlers, providing some of the best wrestling action to the fans. Their clash at SummerSlam 2016 was a standout moment, showcasing their incredible in-ring chemistry and world-class wrestling. Styles’ resilience was on full display as he survived two ‘Attitude Adjustment’ from Cena, and secured a win with a ‘Styles Clash’ followed by a ‘Phenomenal Forearm’. This event solidified AJ Styles as the main eventer in the company.

Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels – Unsanctioned Match

In 2002, the WWE fans were stunned when in a dramatic turn of events, Triple H turned on his best friend Shawn Michaels with a vicious Pedigree. This act forced a fierce rivalry that led to a highly anticipated unsanctioned match at SummerSlam. Throughout this spectacle, Triple H relentlessly attacked Michaels, targeting his injured back. Despite the brutal attacks, Michaels made a stunning comeback, countering a Pedigree into a surprise pin for the win. The match ended with Triple H pouring his anger by attacking Michaels’ back with a sledgehammer.

Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena:

SummerSlam 2014 will forever be etched in history as the birthplace of ‘Suplex City.’ In a brutal main event, Brock Lesnar destroyed John Cena to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The ‘Beast Incarnate’ was an unstoppable force in the ring delivering 16 German suplexes, ultimately leading to Cena bowing down. Fans had never seen Cena lose in such a decisive manner, solidifying Lesnar’s monstrous reputation and creating an iconic SummerSlam moment.

Where To Watch WWE SummerSlam Live?

Witness all the hardcore wrestling actions and rollercoaster of drama at the 37th Summerslam, LIVE only on the Sony Sports Network. Fans of WWE can catch all the exciting details from the SummerSlam directly after only on ‘Extraaa Dhamaal’. Fans can catch all the action from SummerSlam at the premier destination for wrestling, Sony Sports Network on 4th August from 4.30 AM onwards.

