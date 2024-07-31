WWE SummerSlam: A Look At Five All-Time Great Matches At 'The Biggest Party Of Summer'

The ‘Best in the World’ CM Punk and John Cena feud is termed as one of the best feuds in WWE history, with both the heavyweights having a go at each other throughout the year in 2011. The match was refereed by none other than ‘The Cerebral Assassin’ Triple H. Both the star wrestlers showed no mercy to each other using every wrestling action from the book. The match ended rather dramatically when Punk performed his signature GTS and pinned Cena, although Cena’s leg was at the bottom rope during the pin was counted. Despite that, it is being termed as one of the best matches in the history of SummerSlam.