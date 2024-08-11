Other Sports

World Boxing Eyes Massive Membership Growth Post Paris 2024 Olympics

Van Der Vorst said he is leaving Paris even more confident his sport can pull off “the greatest comeback story ever in the Olympic movement"

Irelands Kellie Harrington
Paris Olympics Games Boxing Photo: AP/John Locher
info_icon

The nascent governing body fighting to keep boxing in the Olympics is about to get a major membership boost. (Medal Tally | Schedule & ResultsFull Coverage)

World Boxing expects to expand its membership base to 50 national federations or more in the weeks after the conclusion of the tumultuous Paris Olympics, President Boris Van Der Vorst told The Associated Press. The organization already has 37 members, including most of the top Western national federations.

Van Der Vorst said he is leaving Paris even more confident his sport can pull off “the greatest comeback story ever in the Olympic movement."

Van Der Vorst has spent the Games speaking to boxing leaders and federation officials as World Boxing attempts to unify the sport under the only practical alternative to the Russian-dominated International Boxing Association, which has been banished from the Olympic movement.

World Boxing must court each federation individually to accomplish this seismic change to the sport — and the clock is ticking.

Boxing is not currently on the program for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and the International Olympic Committee has repeatedly said the sport must find a suitable new governing body — likely by early 2025 — to be restored to the lineup for the Games. An IOC unit ran the past two Olympic boxing tournaments.

“There's only one reason to join (World Boxing), and that's to save our sport,” Van Der Vorst told the AP on Saturday.

Five years after the IBA was barred from the Olympics, the group improbably returned to the spotlight in Paris with its claims against boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting, saying both failed murky eligibility tests for women's boxing at last year's world championships.

Amid a worldwide storm of criticism and uninformed speculation, Khelif and Lin both went on to win gold medals in the best performances of their boxing careers.

After repeating its claims without revealing any actual evidence, the IBA held a bizarre news conference Monday in Paris during which its president, Umar Kremlev, spent more time ranting against IOC President Thomas Bach over Zoom than answering questions about the boxers.

Van Der Vorst knows all about the IBA's current leadership problems. He ran for its presidency in 2022, only to be barred from the election by Kremlev in a sketchy move that was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, to no avail.

But, the longtime Dutch boxing executive refused to revel in the IBA's pratfalls in Paris. He only reemphasized his determination for World Boxing to replace the IBA in the Olympic movement — while still realizing his entire sport was cast in an unflattering light by the banned group's antics.

“You have to realize we decided it is not a competition between us and the IBA,” Van Der Vorst said. “We have only one mission, and that is to keep boxing at the heart of the Olympic movement. We try to do what is best for the boxers and the national federations."

Earlier in the tournament, Van Der Vorst told the AP his feelings about the controversy surrounding Khelif and Lin, who faced online bullying and worldwide scrutiny over the misconceptions about their womanhood.

Van Der Vorst said he supports the right of Khelif and Lin to be in Paris under the criteria used by the IOC. World Boxing has a medical committee that will craft eligibility rules in the coming weeks and months and Van Der Vorst said the group has taken notice of the changing attitudes and standards across other governing bodies of Olympic sports.

Manu Bhaker returns India after achieving historic feat at the Paris Olympics. - PTI
India At Paris 2024 Olympics, Review: Manu Bhaker Shines In Campaign Of Missed Opportunities

BY PTI

“It's a complicated matter, and also for World Boxing, it's very important that we already assigned our medical committee to engage experts,” Van Der Vorst said.

“Taking care of the safety and integrity of the sport, those are the two most important items that should be addressed there. But, it is a really complicated matter.”

World Boxing is also busy organizing three major tournaments in the coming months along with several smaller events while adding staff and continuing to create a long-range plan.

The body is attempting to show its capability to be the sport's authority with hopes of gaining approval from the IOC to organize the next Olympic cycle.

While World Boxing has added members regularly since its inception and now boasts a presence on six continents, it still faces a major obstacle in the intransigence of many longtime IBA members who either rely financially on the banned body or align politically with its leadership.

It will be a challenge to recruit many key members, including some of the world's top federations at the moment. Uzbekistan finished another outstanding Olympic cycle with five gold medals — the most by any nation in 20 years — while China racked up three golds and two silvers.

Cuba, despite winning just two medals in Paris, remains one of the world's most important boxing federations. Nobody is sure what the IOC will think if World Boxing is unable to land some of the most successful federations, but Van Der Vorst is determined to keep working toward a challenging goal.

Advertisement

“I respect every decision from every national federation, and I understand the difficulties they are facing," Van Der Vorst said.

"You cannot imagine the challenges. We have had several setbacks, several difficulties, but we are absolutely convinced that our hand will be raised at the end of this year.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ricky Ponting Says Return Of Cricket At Olympics In 2028 'Will Open Game To New Audience'
  2. India Women's 'A' Team Loses Third T20I Against Australia 'A' For 0-3 Series Sweep
  3. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa To 'Throw Caution To The Wind' On Final Day Against West Indies
  4. Paris Olympics: Jemimah Rodrigues 'Can't Wait' To Play For India At Los Angeles 2028
  5. The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch
Football News
  1. Manolo Marquez Says Indian Football Team Head Coach Should Be An Indian In Future
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea's Reece James Suffers Hamstring Injury Ahead Of New Season
  3. English Premier League: Harry Kane Backs Dominic Solanke To Succeed At Spurs
  4. Serie A: Napoli Club Director Giovanni Manna Confirms Victor Osimhen's Desire To Leave
  5. Indian Super League 2024-25 Season To Kick-Off On September 13
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  2. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  3. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: August 11, 2024
  2. Anantnag Encounter Day 2: Injured Civilian Succumbs; Army Continues Anti-Terror Op
  3. Story Of A Humble Life: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya
  4. 11 Bangladeshi Nationals Held While Infiltrating Into India: BSF
  5. Another Encounter Takes Place In J&K's Kishtwar Near Machail Mata Shrine; No Casualties Reported
Entertainment News
  1. BTS Rapper Suga Faces Criminal Investigation and Potential Jail Time For Drunk Driving Incident: Report
  2. 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Trailer Review: Mufasa And Taka Emerge As Unlikely Brothers Before They Become Each Other's Nemesis
  3. Travis Scott Released From Police Custody Without Charges After Paris Hotel Altercation Incident
  4. Did You Know? Akshay Kumar Sees 'Tom And Jerry' As 'Action-Violence' And Not Comedy, Here's Why
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Taking A Stroll With Raha In His Arms - Watch Viral Video Inside
US News
  1. Elon Musk’s Mom Shares Why She Sleeps On The Floor When Visiting Her Son
  2. Uvalde School Shooting: New Bodycam Footage, 911 Calls And New Evidence Released From 2022 Tragedy
  3. 'Can't Even Say How Old I Am': Joe Biden Explains Why He Dropped Out Of Presidential Race
  4. See What Boeing’s Starliner Astronauts Will Be Doing If Their Mission Extends For 6 Months
  5. Fisherman Finds Missing Lego Shark 27 Years After Spill. See The Rare Find
World News
  1. Man Prompts Evacuation After Climbing Eiffel Tower Hours Before Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
  2. Bangladesh Interim Govt Warns Media Shutdown For Misleading News
  3. Elon Musk’s Mom Shares Why She Sleeps On The Floor When Visiting Her Son
  4. Ukraine's President Indirectly Confirms Daring Military Incursion Onto Russian Soil
  5. Uvalde School Shooting: New Bodycam Footage, 911 Calls And New Evidence Released From 2022 Tragedy
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13