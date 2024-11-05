Pole vault legend Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis and Olympic 400m world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone are among the finalists announced by World Athletics for 2024's Athlete of the Year awards. As many as 11 Olympic champs have made the shortlist for the prestigious awards, the winners for which will be revealed in a ceremony in Monaco on December 1. (More Sports News)
The top two athletes in each category – track, field and out of stadium – were selected in the first round of voting, which included votes from the World Athletics Council, World Athletics Family and a public vote on social media. One of these two athletes be crowned the winner in their category.
In a fresh addition to this year's awards, the final round of voting will involve fans of the sport. The vote will be held between 4 and 10 November to choose the Athletes of the Year winners in each category and the overall winners.
The Finalists
Women’s track athlete of the year
Julien Alfred (LCA) – Olympic 100m champion
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) – Olympic 400m hurdles champion
Men’s track athlete of the year
Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) – Olympic 5000m champion
Letsile Tebogo (BOT) – Olympic 200m champion
Women’s field athlete of the year
Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) – Olympic high jump champion
Nafissatou Thiam (BEL) – Olympic heptathlon champion
Men’s field athlete of the year
Mondo Duplantis (SWE) – Olympic pole vault champion
Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE) – Olympic long jump champion
Women’s out of stadium athlete of the year
Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) – world marathon record-holder
Sifan Hassan (NED) – Olympic marathon champion
Men’s out of stadium athlete of the year
Brian Pintado (ECU) – Olympic 20km race walk champion
Tamirat Tola (ETH) – Olympic marathon champion
American sprinter and Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles and record-breaking Kenyan middle-distance runner Faith Kipyegon were the overall winners in 2023. Both are however missing from the nominees for this year.