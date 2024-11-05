Other Sports

World Athlete Of the Year Awards 2024: WA Unveils Finalists - Check Full List

Fans of the sport will vote in the final round between 4 and 10 November to choose the Athletes of the Year winners in each category, and the overall winners

Armand Duplantis pole vault
Armand Duplantis en route breaking his own pole vault world record at the Xiamen Diamond League in China on April 20, 2024. Photo: X/Wanda Diamond League
Pole vault legend Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis and Olympic 400m world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone are among the finalists announced by World Athletics for 2024's Athlete of the Year awards. As many as 11 Olympic champs have made the shortlist for the prestigious awards, the winners for which will be revealed in a ceremony in Monaco on December 1. (More Sports News)

The top two athletes in each category – track, field and out of stadium – were selected in the first round of voting, which included votes from the World Athletics Council, World Athletics Family and a public vote on social media. One of these two athletes be crowned the winner in their category.

In a fresh addition to this year's awards, the final round of voting will involve fans of the sport. The vote will be held between 4 and 10 November to choose the Athletes of the Year winners in each category and the overall winners.

The Finalists

Women’s track athlete of the year

Julien Alfred (LCA) – Olympic 100m champion

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) – Olympic 400m hurdles champion

Men’s track athlete of the year

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) – Olympic 5000m champion

Letsile Tebogo (BOT) – Olympic 200m champion

Women’s field athlete of the year

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) – Olympic high jump champion

Nafissatou Thiam (BEL) – Olympic heptathlon champion

Men’s field athlete of the year

Mondo Duplantis (SWE) – Olympic pole vault champion

Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE) – Olympic long jump champion

Women’s out of stadium athlete of the year

Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) – world marathon record-holder

Sifan Hassan (NED) – Olympic marathon champion

Men’s out of stadium athlete of the year

Brian Pintado (ECU) – Olympic 20km race walk champion

Tamirat Tola (ETH) – Olympic marathon champion

American sprinter and Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles and record-breaking Kenyan middle-distance runner Faith Kipyegon were the overall winners in 2023. Both are however missing from the nominees for this year.

