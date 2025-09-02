WNBA Wrap: Los Angeles Sparks Rally Late To Stun Seattle Storm, Stay In Playoff Hunt

Dearica Hamby #5 and Kelsey Plum #10 of the Los Angeles Sparks celebrate a basket and a foul during the fourth quarter against the Washington Mystics at Crypto.com Arena on August 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Dearica Hamby #5 and Kelsey Plum #10 of the Los Angeles Sparks celebrate a basket and a foul during the fourth quarter against the Washington Mystics at Crypto.com Arena on August 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.