Courtney Williams #10 (R) and Natisha Hiedeman #2 of the Minnesota Lynx celebrate the win against the Washington Mystics after the game at Target Center on August 08, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Lynx defeated the Mystics 80-76.

Courtney Williams #10 (R) and Natisha Hiedeman #2 of the Minnesota Lynx celebrate the win against the Washington Mystics after the game at Target Center on August 08, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Lynx defeated the Mystics 80-76.