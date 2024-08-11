Who Is Rai Benjamin, The Paris Olympics Gold Medallist And What Is His Cricket Connection

Rai Benjamin on Saturday became the Olympic champion for the first time as he won the gold medal in the men's 400m hurdles at the Paris 2024 Games. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Benjamin's triumph at the Olympics as a sprinter has somehow brought his name into the cricket circles.
Let us check out who Rai Benjamin is and what is his cricket connection.
Who is Rai Benjamin?
Rai Benjamin is an American sprinter who has just won the Olympic gold in the 400m hurdles men's event at the Paris Olympics. The 27-year-old beat the defending champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm for the gold. Benjamin took 46.46 seconds to complete the race and win the Olympic gold for the first time in his career.
He is the second fastest man in history in the 400 m hurdles with a personal best time of 46.17 s which he clocked at the Tokyo Olympics to get silver.
Born in New York, Benjamin first raced as an Antigua and Barbuda national as a teenager because his father, about whom we will talk in a bit, is from the Caribbean country. Benjamin raced in the 2013 World Youth Championships and the 2015 World Relays as an Antiguan. However, he wanted to represent USA and his bid to switch allegiance eventually succeeded in 2018.
What is Rai Benjamin's connection with cricket?
Rai is the son of former cricketer from Antigua and Barbuda Winston Benjamin who represented West Indies in 21 Test matches. He also played 85 ODIs and took 100 wickets. Winston played for West Indies from 1986-1995 and also featured in the 1987 and 1992 World Cups.
Rai also tried to follow in on his father's footsteps and become a fast bowler but his natural abilities in running were quickly spotted by Antiguan coaches and he moved on to track and field.