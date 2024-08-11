Who Is Rai Benjamin, The Paris Olympics Gold Medallist And What Is His Cricket Connection

Rai Benjamin, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 4 x 400-meter relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Rai Benjamin, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 4 x 400-meter relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Photo: AP/Martin Meissner