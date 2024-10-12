Vantika Agrawal Aims For Grandmaster Title After Chess Olympiad Gold

“I remember that even in school while they were supporting me, nobody really knew about chess. So, when I used to go and tell them about my achievements, they were completely uninterested... I mean, even in Shri Ram College of Commerce, where I completed my B.Com (Hons), they still don't know that I have won the Olympiad gold,” says Vantika, whose mother quit her job with a leading multinational to be with her daughter as she pursued success in the sport.