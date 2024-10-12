Other Sports

Vantika Agrawal Aims For Grandmaster Title After Chess Olympiad Gold

Vantika finally helped India achieve its biggest glory in team chess by winning the first-ever Olympiad gold in Budapest recently

vantika agrawal X the khel india
Indian chess player Vantika Agrawal during a game. Photo: X | The Khel India
info_icon

Chess Olympiad gold medallist Vantika Agrawal is someone who has learnt the sport the hard way. (More Chess News)

Hailing from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, she had little chess infrastructure to motivate her to pursue the sport.

However, her determined mother, who wanted her children to excel in whatever they pursued, supported Vantika in overcoming numerous challenges and making a mark in a sport dominated by players from South India.

Vantika finally helped India achieve its biggest glory in team chess by winning the first-ever Olympiad gold in Budapest recently.

Vantika, 21, is now aiming to become a Grandmaster, which could happen as early as next year.

But she knows the challenges that lie ahead -- the least being the countless tournaments she will have to play across the world and the monetary burden it will put on her parents.

Indian Grandmaster Vantika Agrawal - Maria Emelianova
India At Chess Olympiad, Round 9: Vantika Agrawal Helps Indian Women Draw With United States

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"It has not at all been easy reaching this level, because the culture here (in north India) is all about excelling in academics, and if you want to play chess or any other sport, you need to devote extra time to that,” said Vantika, who is a brand ambassador of the ongoing Tech Mahindra Global Chess League in London.

“I remember that even in school while they were supporting me, nobody really knew about chess. So, when I used to go and tell them about my achievements, they were completely uninterested... I mean, even in Shri Ram College of Commerce, where I completed my B.Com (Hons), they still don't know that I have won the Olympiad gold,” says Vantika, whose mother quit her job with a leading multinational to be with her daughter as she pursued success in the sport.

For Vantika, the Hangzhou Asian Games women’s team silver medallist last year, chess started out of curiosity to explore more sport after she had dabbled a bit in arts, music, dance, karate and a lot of other things during the ‘zero’ period in school.

Viswanathan Anand. - X/vishy64theking
Global Chess League: Viswanathan Anand's Ganges Grandmaster Avoid Last-place Finish

BY PTI

"I joined karate classes and did a bit of Bharatnatyam, learnt music and vocals. I was seven-and-a-half years old when I developed a liking for chess. I think the first tournament I played I won some prize money. I think prizes, to some extent, became a motivation to continue playing chess.

But with coaches hard to come by, she spent 5-6 hours online every day to learn the finer nuances of the game. Luckily, she got a coach in Manish Uniyal, who was willing to invest his time.

“I think, I won the Asian Championship U9 title in Delhi in 2011. I kept playing ‘Open’ tournaments all over India, travelling with my mother to every single state... Odisha, Maharashtra, Mumbai, everywhere.”

Even as she continued to pursue the sport, there was no way Vantika was willing to compromise on her academics.

“I used to play a tournament, come back and the next day, I used to have some exam or something. I remember giving 2-3 unit tests on a single day,” she recalled.

Balancing chess with academics continued for a good 10 years and she excelled in both, winning several national titles and also scoring big in school and college.

“I remember my first medal, a silver in the U11 Nationals. I achieved my first international success by winning the U14 world championship bronze in 2016.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic brought with it several challenges, Vantika got plenty of time at her Noida residence to sharpen her skills. Soon, she went on to win the mixed team gold in the 2020 Online Chess Olympiad.

A consistent show at the Olympiad in Budapest recently added another feather to Vantika’s cap when she along with Divya Deshmukh played a pivotal role in guiding India to the gold medal at a time when stalwarts like R Vaishali were struggling.

The Olympiad success achieved, Vantika is now completely focused on becoming a Grandmaster.

“So, from 2022 till now, I have competed in 28 Open events to earn rating points to become a GM. I’ve been living out of the suitcase. Every month, I am travelling to some place or the other,” says Vantika.

“You start getting fatigued... "Playing one tournament after another, while also arranging the finances, is a challenge in itself," says Vantika’s mother Sangeeta.

But she is willing to invest in her child’s future knowing that Vantika has the potential to make it big.

“An online coaching class with a foreign grandmaster costs Rs 10,000 an hour. So, if she does 10 hours of coaching every month, it comes to Rs one lakh. But we are not thinking about money right now. We are just trying to focus on her and make her a better player.

More than the expenses, it’s the travel and the challenges to keep her child motivated in a lonely world of chess, which continuously weighs on Vantika’s mother’s mind.

Vantika knows that and is trying her best to give her mother a present for her sacrifices by becoming a GM.

“I think if I keep trying my best, I can even make it (become a GM) by next year. Divya Deshmukh is pretty close to becoming a grandmaster. But, yeah, I will also keep trying and see how things go,” Vantika signed off.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W Bowlers Attack, SL-W At 78/3 After 15 Overs
  2. NZ-W Vs SL-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Southern Super Stars Vs Konark Suryas Odisha Live Streaming, Legends League Cricket Qualifier 1: When, Where To Watch
  4. Hong Kong Cricket Sixes: Robin Uthappa To Lead India - Check Full Squad
  5. Toyam Hyderabad Vs India Capitals, LLC 2024 Eliminator, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. India Vs Vietnam Live Score, International Friendly: IND Brace For Tricky VIE Test In Nam Dinh
  2. Iceland Fight Back To Hold Wales 2-2 In Nations League - In Pics
  3. Nations League: Hungary Hold 10-Man Netherlands To 1-1 Draw - In Pics
  4. Nations League: Germany Pip Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 To Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  5. FIFA World Cup Tickets Investigation On Former Official Jerome Valcke Closed After Nine Years
Tennis News
  1. 'A Part Of Me Left With Them', Says Djokovic After Nadal, Murray Retirements
  2. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic To Monitor Jakub Mensik After Fighting Back In Quarter-final
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen To Face Wang Xinyu In First All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  4. Shanghai Masters: Serbian Novak Djokovic Survives Jakub Mensik Scare To Reach Semi-Final
  5. World Tennis League 2024 Season 3 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Men’s Auction: Players, Purses, Teams - All You Need To Know
  2. Hockey India League: Paul Van Ass Joins Lucknow-Based Franchise UP Rudras As Head Coach
  3. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Case: More Doctors Join Hunger Strike, Private Hospitals Also Begin ‘Ceasework’
  2. 'No Substantive Discussion', Says India As Modi Meets Trudeau In Laos During ASEAN Summit
  3. Inhabiting Raavan, The Good And The Bad
  4. New Haryana Government To Be Sworn-In On Oct 17 With Nayab Singh Saini As CM
  5. Air India Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing In Trichy After Mid-Air Hydraulic Failure | Here's What Happened
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  3. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  4. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  5. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
US News
  1. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  2. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  3. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  4. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  5. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
World News
  1. For First Time In 50 Years, Rare Rain Floods Sahara Desert
  2. Kenya To Build First Nuclear Power Plant, Location Sparks Protests
  3. Bolivia Joins Hands With South Africa In Genocide Case Against Israel At ICJ | All About The Case
  4. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  5. Middle East Tensions: Iran Hit By 'Heavy Cyberattacks', US Imposes Sanctions On Iran | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures