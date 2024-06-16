Other Sports

US Open Golf, Round 3: Leader Bryson Dechambeau Aiming For 'Something Special' In Final Round

DeChambeau, who won his first and so far only major championship at the 2020 US Open, stands at seven under after overcoming a slow start to his third round

Bryson DeChambeau acknowledges the crowd at Pinehurst No. 2 at the end of his third round
info_icon

Bryson DeChambeau is targeting "something special" on the final day of action at the US Open after building a three-shot lead by the end of round three at Pinehurst. (More Golf News)

DeChambeau, who won his first and so far only major championship at the 2020 US Open, stands at seven under after overcoming a slow start to his third round.

He struggled with a hip issue in the early stages but managed three birdies in a five-hole stretch, and six overall throughout the round, to pull clear of a chasing pack that includes Matthieu Pavon, Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy.

DeChambeau would have held an even greater advantage if not for a double-bogey at the 16th, the ball rolling back to his feet at one stage as he saw his advantage halved from four shots to two.

However, an immediate birdie on the par-three next ensured he finished three clear of his rivals, and he is relying on the home crowd to help him over the line on Sunday.

"I gave it everything I had out there today," DeChambeau told Sky Sports. "The crowd's support has been fantastic. It's amazing. 

"I can't thank them enough and I'll continue to feed off of them. Tomorrow it's about fairways and greens and let's see if I can give them something special."

A one-under 69 ensured McIlroy crept up on Cantlay, who had been a joint-leader after round one, while Pavon matched the Northern Irishman to leave all three players at four under.  

McIlroy ended the third round of the 2023 US Open – staged at Los Angeles Country Club – one shot back of Rickie Fowler and eventual champion Wyndham Clark.

While Fowler drifted, both McIlroy and Clark shot par on the final round as the latter claimed the title, leaving McIlroy determined to go one better this time around. 

"I'm pretty much in the same position that I was last year going into the final day at LACC," McIlroy said. 

"It's a familiar position, I've been here many times before, and hopefully I produce the golf that's needed to go one better."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi's Maximum Temperature At 44.9 Degrees Celsius, Six Notches Above Normal
  2. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: AAP Vs BJP Over Delhi Water Crisis; German Police Shoot Man With Axe
  3. Opposition Attacks Government Over NEET Controversy: Who Said What
  4. Delhi Water Crisis Sparks Protests, BJP Slams AAP Govt | In Pics
  5. MHT CET Result 2024: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell Declares Results | Direct Link
Entertainment News
  1. Songwriters Hall Of Fame 2024: Quirky Moments Which You Must Have Missed On The Telly
  2. Rohit Chaudhary Reveals He Had To Chew Gum For 13-14 Hours For 'A Day In Your Life'
  3. 'It Was A Big Deal' For Ashok Beniwal To Play Gay Professor In 'Jahangir National University'
  4. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: 5 Reasons Why This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Is A Must Watch
  5. Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday & Others Wish 'Incredible' Dads For Being Their 'Greatest Inspiration'
Sports News
  1. Legends Intercontinental T20 Set To Take Place In USA; Teams, Venue, Dates Revealed
  2. US Open Golf, Round 3: Leader Bryson Dechambeau Aiming For 'Something Special' In Final Round
  3. PAK Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates: Babar Azam & Co Face Ireland In Dead Rubber
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Luciano Darderi, ATP 125 Perugia Challenger Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Post 265/8 Vs South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024
World News
  1. Scores Join Annual Gay Pride Parade In Ukraine's Kyiv With Riot Police Protection
  2. 2 Killed And Several Wounded In Shooting During A Juneteenth Celebration In A Texas Park
  3. Feasibility Study On Proposal To Establish Land Connectivity With India In Final Stages, Says Sri Lankan President
  4. What Is The India-Middle East-Europe Corridor That G7 Summit Commits To Promote?
  5. How Accurate Are Honeybees In Identifying Lung Cancer?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow