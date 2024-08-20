UFC 305: Casey O'Neill Celebrates In Raygun's Style After Winning Her Final Bout - Watch

B-girl Raygun of Team Australia sent the internet into a frenzy with the viral memes of her performances at the Paris Olympics. Joining this wave, UFC fighter Casey O'Neill has mimicked Raygun's highly recognizable style after her victory in the Final bout at UFC 305. (More Sports News)
UFC Flyweight Casey gave a funny moment right after her win over Luana Santos in a flyweight contest at UFC 305.
The bout took place on the 18th of August at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Casey dominated her opponent for the most part of the 15-minute bout against Santos.
Casey O'Neill Celebrates In Raygun's Style - Watch
In the end, it was ruled in favor of Casey via unanimous decision as the judges' cards read 30-27, 30-27, and 30-26.
Moments after the fight, in what could be considered a rather funny way, Casey expressed her elation by doing a parody of what had been trending about breakdancing of Australian Olympics athlete 'Raygun', which he rolled out recently during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The internet went wild after Casey's post-fight celebration. Many people immediately recognized the reference to B-girl Raygun, and some even jokingly called O'Neill a double-sport athlete.
Raygun's Signature Moves That Casey O'Neill Imitated
Rachael Gunn, known by her stage name b-girl Raygun, faced a disappointing exit from the women's breaking competition at the Paris Olympics, losing all three of her opening round battles. Videos of her performance in Paris have since gone viral, sparking debate within the breaking community.
But people on the internet are having a blast watching the videos.