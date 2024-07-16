Other Sports

The Open Championship Golf: Bryson Dechambeau Targeting Royal Troon Success

Bryson DeChambeau has only finished inside the top 30 once in six tries at The Open Championship - in 2022 - though he is aiming to change that at Royal Troon this week

Bryson DeChambeau.
Bryson DeChambeau says winning the 2024 U.S. Open proves he can win more majors as he prepares for The Open Championship. (More Sports News)

The American profited from Rory McIlroy's late collapse at Pinehurst, snatching the victory by a single stroke.

It was his second major win, having also won the U.S. Open in 2020, while he also finished as a runner-up at the PGA Championship and in the top 10 at The Masters this year.

However, DeChambeau has only finished inside the top 30 once in six tries at The Open - in 2022 - though he is aiming to change that at Royal Troon this week, drawing confidence from his recent success.

"2020 [U.S. Open] was a bit of me showing that I could do it," DeChambeau said. "It's always difficult to get that first major win.

"The second one [2024] was more about cementing my own comfort levels of knowing I can do it again and again. That's really cool.

"I can give myself more runs at majors... I've obviously played well at a lot of them this year."

DeChambeau finished tied in 60th place at The Open last year, his worst finish at the major.

He boasts the strongest form going into the tournament and is confident he can maintain that to put him in the running for the trophy.

"If I play well this week, I think I can give myself a good chance obviously," he added.

"I'm very confident, but it all depends on if I'm striking it well. I can come in here with the most confidence, off of a major championship win, but really what matters if I can continue to drive the ball as well as I have and continue to strike my irons the way I know I can and putt like I can. If I do those things well, I'll give myself a good chance.

"I know how to get the job done, it's just a matter of whether I'm as consistent as what I was at the U.S. Open."

