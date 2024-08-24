Other Sports

Silesia Diamond League 2024: Live Streaming, Events, Schedule - All You Need To Know

The Silesia Diamond League 2024 will be held at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland on 25 August, Sunday. Here's all you need to know

Glimpse from hurdles event of the Diamond League 2024 Lausanne. Photo: X | Wanda Diamond League
After Lausanne, Silesia is set to bring the action with the twelfth leg of the Diamond League 2024, kicking off on Sunday, August 25. (More Sports News)

World champions from the Paris 2024 Olympics and athletic stars from around the globe will be showcased at the third edition of the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial meet in Chorzow, Poland, as part of the Diamond League series.

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won silver at the 2024 Games, secured second place once again at the previous Diamond League event in Lausanne. In the men's 200m, Paris Olympics gold medalist Letsile Tebogo finished in first place.

When is the Diamond League 2024 in Poland?

The Silesia Diamond League 2024 will be held at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland on 25 August, Sunday.

Where to watch the Silesia Diamond League 2024?

The live-streaming of the Diamond League 2024 event in India will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Silesia Diamond League 2024 Schedule

Men’s shot put - 5:54 pm IST

Men’s high jump - 6:03 pm IST

Women’s 100m hurdles (Heat A) - 6:29 pm IST

Women’s 100m hurdles (Heat B) - 6:38 pm IST

Men’s pole vault - 7:04 pm IST

Women’s 400m hurdles - 7:34 pm IST

Men’s 3,000m - 7:45 PM IST

Women’s Triple Jump - 7:56 PM IST

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final: 8:04 PM IST

Women’s 400m - 8:16 PM IST

Women’s Javelin - 8:24 PM IST

Men’s 3,000m Steeplechase - 8:27 PM IST

Men’s 800m - 8:44 PM IST

Men’s 200m - 8:58 PM IST

Women’s 1,500m - 9:09 PM IST

Women’s 100m - 9:23 PM IST

