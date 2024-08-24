Silesia Diamond League 2024: Live Streaming, Events, Schedule - All You Need To Know

After Lausanne, Silesia is set to bring the action with the twelfth leg of the Diamond League 2024, kicking off on Sunday, August 25. (More Sports News)
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won silver at the 2024 Games, secured second place once again at the previous Diamond League event in Lausanne. In the men's 200m, Paris Olympics gold medalist Letsile Tebogo finished in first place.
When is the Diamond League 2024 in Poland?
The Silesia Diamond League 2024 will be held at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland on 25 August, Sunday.
Where to watch the Silesia Diamond League 2024?
The live-streaming of the Diamond League 2024 event in India will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Silesia Diamond League 2024 Schedule
Men’s shot put - 5:54 pm IST
Men’s high jump - 6:03 pm IST
Women’s 100m hurdles (Heat A) - 6:29 pm IST
Women’s 100m hurdles (Heat B) - 6:38 pm IST
Men’s pole vault - 7:04 pm IST
Women’s 400m hurdles - 7:34 pm IST
Men’s 3,000m - 7:45 PM IST
Women’s Triple Jump - 7:56 PM IST
Women’s 100m Hurdles Final: 8:04 PM IST
Women’s 400m - 8:16 PM IST
Women’s Javelin - 8:24 PM IST
Men’s 3,000m Steeplechase - 8:27 PM IST
Men’s 800m - 8:44 PM IST
Men’s 200m - 8:58 PM IST
Women’s 1,500m - 9:09 PM IST
Women’s 100m - 9:23 PM IST