Sheetal Devi's Letter To Herself: Youngest Armless Archer Teaches Power Of Celebrating 'Yourself'

After leaving the world amazed at how an armless archer can hit targets and win hearts, she penned an inspiring letter to herself and shared it with the world via her Twitter handle

sheetal-devi-armless-archer-paris-paralympics
Indian para archer Sheetal Devi. Photo: X | Sheetal Devi
info_icon

India's youngest Paralympic medallist and the world's youngest armless archer the 17-year-old Sheetal Devi has also set a world record for the highest score in mixed compound archery. An inspiring figure from the Paris Para Games 2024, she has meaningful messages to share with both the world and herself. (More Sports News)

Devi won bronze medal in the mixed team compound event at the recently concluded Paris Paralympics 2024 alongside Rakesh Kumar. In the rankings round the Indian duo shooting a perfect bull’s-eye created a new mixed compound world record of 1399.

After leaving the world amazed at how an armless archer can hit targets and win hearts, she penned an inspiring letter to herself and shared it with the world via her Twitter handle.

Sheetal wrote, " Dear Me, Remember, there’s bad, but there’s also good. Trust the path and don’t let fear hold you back. Use your status to help someone and give back generously.

Keep your kindness private, never seeking praise on social media or otherwise- the recipient’s pride matters too. Forgive, but don’t forget. Stand up for what’s right, even when it’s hard. Cherish happy memories with loved ones and hold them close. Celebrate yourself, ALWAYS"

The question of how anyone can hit the targets without arms is answered by her unique technique: she uses her right leg to raise the bow, her right shoulder to pull the string, and her jaw to release the arrow—all while seated in a chair.

sheetal-devi-paris-paralympics-2024-pti-photo
Archer Sheetal Devi from India prepares to fire during the Paralympic Games in Paris on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Photo: AP/PTI
info_icon

Hailing from the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, Sheetal Devi was born on January 10, 2007, with phocomelia, a rare condition that caused in her being born without any of the arms.

Sheetal's journey took a beautiful turn in 2019 when, during a youth event in Kishtwar, the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit's eyes fell on her and they later supported her with education and medical assistance.

Throughout her illustrious career, Sheetal Devi has achieved remarkable success, winning three medals at the Asian Games: gold in Individual Compound and gold in both Mixed Team Compound and Doubles Compound in Hangzhou in 2022.

The Government of India has recognized her extraordinary achievements with several awards, including the 2023 Best Youth Athlete of the Year and the Arjuna Award last year.

