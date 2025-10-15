Sangram Singh Vs Hakim Trabelsi In Amsterdam: Indian MMA Fighter's Levels Fight League Debut Confirmed - Live Streaming

Indian MMA star Sangram Singh will make his much-anticipated Levels Fight League debut against Tunisia’s Hakim Trabelsi on November 2, 2025, in Amsterdam marking his international MMA comeback at 40 and becoming the first Indian to compete in the LFL

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Indian MMA star Sangram Singh will make his much-anticipated Levels Fight League debut against Tunisia’s Hakim Trabelsi on November 2, 2025, in Amsterdam marking his international MMA comeback at 40 and becoming the first Indian to compete in the LFL Photo: Instagram/Levels Fight League
  • LFL officially announces Sangram Singh vs Hakim Trabelsi bout at press conference in New Delhi

  • Sangram, 40, calls his comeback “a message that fitness has no age limit,” backed by Fit India

  • The fight will be broadcast live on Netherlands National TV and streamed globally via LFL’s YouTube channel

The Levels Fight League (LFL) on October 15, 2025, formally confirmed Sangram Singh's upcoming international Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fixture during a press conference. The 40-year-old from Rohtak in Haryana will square off against Tunisia's Hakim Trabelsi on November 2, 2025, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

A New Delhi press conference not only revealed Trabelsi as Singh's opponent but also outlined the preparations for this headline event, marking the Indian fighter's international MMA comeback at the age of 40. He will be the first Indian MMA fighter to compete in the LFL.

Sangram Vs Trabelsi, LFL Announcement Details

Le Meridien, New Delhi, hosted the press conference. LFL President Donovan James Alexander Panayiotis attended the event, alongside Sangram Singh, his coach Bhupesh Kumar, and Hakim Trabelsi's coach, Ansari Chakir.

Panayiotis, addressing the media and highlighting the significance of the fixture, said that "Sangram is an inspiration in the sporting world, and his presence in the Levels Fight League will attract global attention. His energy, humility, and relentless spirit make him a perfect representative of Indian sportsmanship."

Chakir discussed the upcoming face-off: "It’s an honour for Hakim Trabelsi to face India's strongest fighter. He respects Sangram's style and has prepared to meet this challenge with full intensity." 

Sangram Singh also shared his 'deeper reflections' on his comeback and motivation, remarking: "This comeback is not just about stepping into the cage; it's about showing millions of young Indians that fitness has no age limit."

"At 40, I feel stronger and more focused than ever. With the right mindset, discipline, and a natural lifestyle, age truly becomes just a number."

Coach Bhupesh Kumar conveyed confidence in his fighter's 'skillset and preparation', saying: "I've known Sangram for many years, and his fighting style is unique. His discipline, mental toughness, and tactical approach will make him a champion again."

Before the event concluded, Sangram Singh interacted with a group of youngsters, urging them to embrace fitness, discipline, and consistency in daily life.

Fit India Initiative And Broadcast Details

Sangram Singh is a two-time WWP (now Champions Pro Wrestling) Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion. His upcoming LFL debut is supported by the Fit India initiative, highlighting his role as a national fitness icon dedicated to promoting health and active living.

Finolex-MMF, Heinrich, and Onex Properties have joined as official sponsors for Sangram Singh's campaign.

Meanwhile, Netherlands National TV will broadcast the fight live, with the Levels Fight League YouTube channel streaming the event globally.

