New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello believes Sabrina Ionescu will finish her career as "one of the greatest of all time".
The guard scored 17 points, shooting four for 10 from beyond the arc, and provided 11 assists to help the Liberty defeat the Minnesota Lynx 85-75 in a rematch of last year's WNBA Finals.
Jonquel Jones also put up a big display with 22 points off 70% field goals and 10 rebounds as the reigning champions avoided a season sweep against the Lynx, who won the first three matchups this year.
Ionescu's brilliant offensive display was also matched at the defensive end. She helped limit Kayla McBride and Bridget Carleton to six and three points, respectively.
Brondello was gleaming with pride when asked about Ionescu's defensive development, something which has been a focus for the Liberty coaching staff.
"I'm very proud of her," said Brondello. "Sabrina is a great player; she will go down as one of the greatest of all time.
"Defensively, we have always challenged her, and she has always risen to the occasion. It has been great to watch her development there.
"The pressure she has, the focus she has on that side of the ball, [I'm] very proud. She had a hell of a game on both sides of the ball."
The Lynx threatened a comeback as they were just four points down heading into the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.
However, Ionescu drained a clutch three from deep and drew a flagrant foul in the process to gain two free throws, making one of them to help put the game to bed.
It was not the first time she had scored a deep three to help the Liberty defeat the Lynx, also doing so in game three of the finals last year.
"Not as high as the last one against them," said Ionescu when asked where the clutch shot ranked in her career.
"Obviously, it is a huge dagger. It gives you a comfortable lead to finish the game. [We] wanted to hold out the clock, wait until the shot clock was ticking down to get a good look at the basket. I got my feet set and felt really good as I released it.
"It is a total team effort in terms of understanding the timing and the score, getting the rebound, dribbling the ball out, who we want in the pick and roll. It is something we work on, and to see it come to fruition is the cherry on top."