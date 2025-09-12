Ryder Cup Golf: Rory Mcilroy Says Team Europe Still 'Underdogs' Despite Experience

Ryder Cup Golf: Captain Luke Donald has opted to go with 11 of the 12 golfers who were part of their win in Rome two years ago, with the only change seeing Rasmus Hojgaard replacing his twin brother Nicolai

Ryder Cup Golf
Team Europe's Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy insists Team Europe are still the underdogs ahead of this month's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, despite retaining most of the 2023 winning team.

Captain Luke Donald has opted to go with 11 of the 12 golfers who were part of their win in Rome two years ago, with the only change seeing Rasmus Hojgaard replacing his twin brother Nicolai.

In 2023, Team Europe clinched the title with a 16.5-11.5 success, but they have not won an away Ryder Cup since the 'Miracle at Medinah' in 2012.

McIlroy has stated that an away win is one of the biggest achievements, given how tough it is, and claims it would make 2025 the "best year of my career".

Despite the experience of the team, though, he still believes Team USA head into the tournament as favourites due to their home advantage.

"I do think we're still underdogs," McIlroy told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "I think it's a really tall task, but not an insurmountable one.

"I think that there is an opportunity there, but we have to get the planning right. We have to make sure that we're all ready for what lies ahead.

"I think Luke's got everything under control, and I'm sure he's thought of every single scenario, so I think we're good in that department."

While Donald has chosen to go with experience, Team USA captain Keegan Bradley has named four rookies in their line-up, and just three players from their defeat in Rome.

Tommy Fleetwood, who won his first PGA Tour title at the FedEx Cup last month, is preparing for his second away Ryder Cup, having lost the previous one in 2021, and he hopes continuity will work in Europe's favour.

"Every Ryder Cup that you play, right at the end of it, you're all like, 'how good would it be if we could just keep the team and let's just go again'," Fleetwood told the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

"You always say that, and obviously, I don't mean it because it never happens. But this time, yeah, to have us all together, to have that experience, to have like the team connection that we had last time, moving on to this one.

"Hopefully, it will serve as a good thing for us, serve as an advantage. I'm excited to be with all the guys. We're just all ready to go into that together and have another pop at trying to get the Ryder Cup."

The Ryder Cup takes place in New York between September 26 and 28.

