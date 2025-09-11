Keegan Bradley Plays Down Team Europe's Underdog Claim Ahead Of Ryder Cup

Donald made just one change to the European team that won the 2023 edition in Rome, with Rasmus Hojgaard replacing twin brother Nicolai

Ryder Cup, Team USA
Team USA captain Keegan Bradley
Team USA captain Keegan Bradley has dismissed that Team Europe are underdogs at this year's Ryder Cup, suggesting Luke Donald's squad could be one of the best ever. 

Donald made just one change to the European team that won the 2023 edition in Rome, with Rasmus Hojgaard replacing twin brother Nicolai. 

Indeed, it is the lowest number of changes made to a team since the Ryder Cup was altered in 1979 to allow European players to compete, with Europe previously averaging five changes every two years.

Team Europe is headlined by Masters and recently crowned Irish Open champion Rory McIlroy, along with Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton. 

Donald named his wildcard picks earlier this month for the event that takes place at Bethpage Black, with Shane Lowry, John Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick all included. 

McIlroy claimed earlier this week that he felt Team Europe were still the underdogs ahead of travelling to New York, but Bradley was quick to play down that notion. 

"To be honest with you, I really don't care what they [Team Europe] are doing," Bradley said. 

"I really don't care what Team Europe does. All I know is that, when I look at their team, I see maybe the best European Ryder Cup team ever.

"They're really deep from top to bottom. They've got major champions and Rory's having an historical year. They [Europe] are a confident group - they should be.

"They won the last Ryder Cup, their team is solid. Luke Donald is maybe the best captain ever and somebody that I've always looked up to.

"They should be confident but I really don't care what they say about us - I only care about our team."

Bradley was speaking ahead of this weekend's Procore Championship, where 10 of his team are competing, with only Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau absent. 

Tournament organisers have ceded to Bradley's request to put certain players together in the first two rounds and, as a result, Scottie Scheffler is with rookie Russell Henley and non-member Webb Simpson.

Two other Ryder Cup debutants in Cameron Young and Ben Griffin, have been grouped with Justin Thomas, who will be making his fourth appearance at the tournament. 

Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns and final rookie JJ Spaun – the US Open champion – are together. Harris English, Patrick Cantlay and another non-team member, Gary Woodland make up the final group.

"Very far along. We're 90 per cent I'd say," said Bradley when asked how complete his thinking is. 

"One of our goals was to have the guys prepared, ready to know who they're playing with, especially in alternate shot (foursomes), I think that's more important.

"I think best ball (fourballs) you can have a little more leeway there but we're pretty set here with what we're going to do.

"We really have a group of a great team. These guys really care about one another, they treat each other with respect. It's the closest team I've ever seen."

