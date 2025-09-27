Ryder Cup Golf Day 1: Team Europe Hold Three-point Lead

Ryder Cup: The last five teams to lead the Ryder Cup after the opening day have gone on to win the trophy, but Team USA captain Keegan Bradley was confident of a turnaround

  • Team Europe hold a three-point lead after a thrilling opening day in the Ryder Cup

  • Europeans lead  5½ - 2½ Team USA to go into the second day with a sizeable advantage

  • Team USA captain Keegan Bradley was confident of a turnaround

Team Europe will take a commanding three-point lead into the second day of the Ryder Cup following an action-packed Friday at Bethpage Black. 

Luke Donald's team built an impressive 5½ - 2½ advantage on the opening day, silencing a raucous crowd in New York. 

Jon Rahm claimed his second win of the event by partnering Sepp Straka to a 3&2 success over JJ Spaun and Scottie Scheffler, who was beaten in both of Friday's sessions.

Cameron Young made a dream start to his Ryder Cup debut when he teamed up with Justin Thomas to thrash Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard 6&5. 

That, however, was the American's only win of the afternoon fourballs, while the other two matches delivered closer finishes that could have seen Team Europe pull further clear. 

Justin Rose delivered a birdie on 18 to secure him and Tommy Fleetwood a one-up win over Bryson DeChambeau and Ben Griffin. 

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry finished tied with Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns in a thrilling final match, though Donald was thoroughly pleased with his team's start. 

"An incredible day. To win this morning was huge for us," Donald said. "We all know how important it is to get off to a good start and we knew how strong they were in foursomes.

"3-1 was a great start. To win those top two [matches] gave us such good momentum and inspiration for our boys.

"The guys grinded to win the session again this afternoon. That's another tick in our box and I'm very happy where we are."

On what pleased him the most about Team Europe's display, Donald added: "They thrive. It's not easy out here. It's loud. The crowd is on the US side.

"But we have some crowd support as well, which is fun, so I'm proud of these guys. They know how to handle all of that stuff."

Team Europe made a strong start to the opening day in the foursomes, taking a 3-1 lead into the afternoon session after several brilliant displays from Donald's team. 

Two of Donald's victorious foursomes partnerships from their opening-session sweep in Rome two years ago delivered again here. 

Rahm led out Europe again and partnered with Tyrrell Hatton, with the pair clinching a 4&3 triumph over DeChambeau and Thomas.

The heavyweight 'Fleetwood Mac' pairing of McIlroy and Fleetwood then saw off Collin Morikawa and Harris English in convincing fashion 5&4.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Aberg were similarly impressive as they claimed a shock 5&4 win over world number one Scheffler and Russell Henley.

The only blot on the European scorecard was the two-down defeat suffered by Robert MacIntyre and Vitkor Hovland against Xander Schauffele and Cantlay. 

Nevertheless, it was still a fine start for Donald's side as they began their quest for a first away win since 2012.

It was the first time the continental team had won the opening session of a Ryder Cup on American soil since 2004.

The last five teams to lead the Ryder Cup after the opening day have gone on to win the trophy, but Team USA captain Keegan Bradley was confident of a turnaround. 

"The boys played good this afternoon. Europe made a lot of putts," he said. "I'm happy with the way the way we are playing. Hopefully it will turn and go to our putts tomorrow.

"This is the first quarter, we still have three-quarters to go. I've got faith in my boys."

