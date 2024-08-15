Rory Mcilroy Eyeing Strong Finish To PGA Tour Season At Fedex Cup

Rory McIlroy is eyeing a strong finish to the PGA Tour season as he goes in search of a record fourth triumph at the FedEx Cup this week. (More Sports News)
McIlroy, who won the title in 2019 and 2022, has won twice on the PGA Tour this season, adding to his victory on the DP World Tour at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
The 35-year-old is still without a major success, falling just short in June's U.S. Open to Bryson DeChambeau following a late collapse at Pinehurst.
McIlroy arrives at the FedEx Cup Playoffs third in the rankings behind two-time major winner this year Xander Schauffele and recent Olympic champion Scottie Scheffler.
But the Northern Irishman is confident he can end the season on a high ahead of an intense three-week stretch.
"I certainly don't want to sit up here and belittle my achievements this year and what I've done, but at the same time, I expect a certain standard from myself," McIlroy said.
"I've won a couple of times, but I've had an opportunity to win a few more times than that and haven't been able to get over the line.
"I would have liked to have added a couple more to that win column. But there's still three tournaments left in this PGA Tour season.
"Even the three years that I've won the FedExCup, I came into the Playoffs, I think in 36th and was able to win, but then '19 and '22 I was a further up and closer to the lead."
"I think when the bulk of the season has come and gone, and you've got this opportunity of three weeks to really flip the script a little bit or change the narrative and what that season means.
"I think that's a motivating factor, and part of the reason that I've probably played well in the Playoffs for the last three years."