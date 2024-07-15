Robert Macintyre Gets 'The Bit Of Luck You Need' To Win Scottish Open

Home favourite Robert MacIntyre admitted he got the "bit of luck that you need" to win the Scottish Open on Sunday. (More Sports News)
He was pipped to the title last year thanks to Rory McIlroy's superb finish, but produced a late show of his own heading into the final three holes at Renaissance Club.
MacIntyre was helped by a huge slice of luck on the 16th hole, after discovering a sprinkler head near his ball in the heavy rough.
The Scot took full advantage after getting a free drop, making an eagle on the par five thanks to a brilliant approach shot, which took him level with leader Adam Scott.
Needing a birdie on the final hole to seal his second PGA win of 2024 - six weeks after triumphing at the Canadian Open - he holed from 20 feet to claim victory by a single stroke.
"I think I lost my voice after the scream on that [18th] hole," MacIntyre told Sky Sports. "I thought I was short.
"I've put a lot of work into this. I've changed a lot within the team, and I've just worked hard. I wanted the Scottish Open.
"I got a bit of luck on 16 that you need - a bit of luck to win golf tournaments. I couldn't believe when I heard a sprinkler under my foot where my spike is at, and I'm like: 'no way'.
"It was covered, and I thought I got lucky. It was meant to be."
Scott had set the target of 67 as he looked to win his first title since February 2020.
Defending champion McIlroy finished in a six-way tie for fourth on 14 under, carding 68 in the final round, with Ludvig Aberg, the leader at the halfway stage, also on the same score.