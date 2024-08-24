Other Sports

'Proud That We Both Are Shooters': Tokyo Paralympics Double Medallist Avani Lekhara On Manu Bhaker

Avani, became the first Indian to claim multiple medals at Paralympics when she won a gold and a bronze in Tokyo three years ago

Avani-Lekhara-paris-paralympics-shooting
Avani Lekhara. Photo: SAI
info_icon

Tokyo Paralympics double medallist Avani Lekhara feels proud that her and Manu Bhaker, the double medallist at the recently-concluded Paris Olympics, are both shooters. (More Sports News)

Avani, became the first Indian to claim multiple medals at Paralympics when she won a gold and a bronze in Tokyo three years ago. Bhaker followed suit in Paris this year by becoming the first Indian since Independence to clinch multiple medals at a single Olympic edition. The 22-year-old Bhaker won bronze medals in 10m women's pistol and the mixed team event of the same sports.

Talking to SAI Media, Avani said: “First of all I feel proud that we are both shooters. When I won two medals in Tokyo, it was a new awakening for women in sports in India… a barrier was broken. Manu did the same and going forward, I wish more such barriers are broken.”

India's Manu Bhaker reacts after getting eliminated from the 25m pistol women's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. - AP Photo/Manish Swarup
Manu Bhaker Set To Do Horse Riding, Bharatnaytam, Skating During Her Break From Shooting

BY PTI

Avani who is gearing up for her second Paralympics in Paris clinched the 10m air rifle gold and the 50m rifle three-position bronze in the SH1 category at the Tokyo Games.

Avani is “more confident” going into the Paris Paralympics with the post-Tokyo phase helping in attaining more maturity and personal growth.

“It’s not about money or fame, the greatest takeaway in the post-Tokyo phase has been how my self-confidence has improved. From a shy introvert girl due to a disability to what I am today is a lot of change has happened for sure. Communication with various types of people have been personally enriching but the recognition and support that I am getting is the real success for me,” said Avani.

Manu Bhaker claimed two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, becoming the first Indian post-Independence to stand on the podium twice at one edition of the Games. - AP
Manu Bhaker Stresses On Advanced Sports Psychology For Greater Olympic Glory | Exclusive

BY Bhuvan Gupta

Apart from shooting, the Jaipur-based shooter, who was rendered a complete paraplegic after a car accident when she was 12, continues her dream to become a judge one day. Avani has just completed her graduation (BA LLB) and plans to go for her Masters before she takes the final plunge into law by entering competitive examinations.

Avani believes that even though things have improved for people with disabilities, much more needs to be done.

“It’s much better now but we still need more awareness and visibility,” she says.

India are sending their largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes to the Paris Paralympics which begin August 28 and go on till September 8.

