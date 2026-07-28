Preeti Pawar LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Aims To Seal Semi-Final Spot

Welcome to live coverage as the spotlight shifts to the ring at 10:30 PM, India’s rising pugilist Preeti Pawar is set to lock horns with Northern Ireland’s formidable Nicole Clyde in a high-stakes Women's 54kg quarterfinal showdown. Pawar enters this pivotal clash carrying immense momentum, backed by her sharp footwork, tactical discipline, and a growing reputation on the international stage. Known for her ability to dismantle opponents with lightning-fast counter-punches and maintain relentless pressure across rounds, she will need every ounce of that composure against Clyde. The Northern Irish contender brings her own distinct power and aggressive style, promising a fierce tactical battle from the opening bell. With a coveted spot in the medal rounds hanging in the balance, both fighters are primed to leave everything in the squared circle. Expect an electrifying contest where tactical discipline and defensive sharpness will ultimately determine who marches one step closer to the podium.

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