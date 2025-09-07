WNBA: Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas 'Did Not Know' She Was Reclaiming Assists Record

Alyssa Thomas has reclaimed the WNBA single-season assist record
Thomas made the record-breaking assist on a three-point shot from the corner in the second quarter
Phoenix Mercury were defeated 87-84 by Connecticut Sun
Alyssa Thomas admitted she was unaware she had reclaimed the WNBA single-season assist record, but her efforts were in vain as her side Phoenix Mercury were defeated 87-84 by Connecticut Sun.
Thomas overtook Caitlin Clark's record of 337 in the last campaign, contributing with ten in total to bring her tally to 342 for the season, though it wasn't enough to beat the Sun, who ended Phoenix's six-match winning run.
Thomas made the record-breaking assist on a three-point shot from the corner in the second quarter, assisting Kathryn Westbeld.
The 33-year-old was quick to praise her team-mates after achieving the feat, and stated that she was too focused on the outcome of the result to think about the record in question.
"Honestly I didn't know that I was even close," Thomas said.
"I didn't focus on that, but definitely credit to my teammates I can't do it without them.
"It's been a great change for me this year with a new offence that just allows me to go out there and make the reads that I need to make.
"I've been fortunate to be surrounded by so many great 3-point shooters, so they make my job easy.
"I hit the open person, and the rest is on them to hit the shot. Credit to them they have my back like that."
Thomas had competed for Connecticut for a decade before leaving to join Phoenix on a free transfer this season, and appreciated being able to set the record at a venue in which she had enjoyed many fond memories.
"It was my home for 11 years and it was awesome to be able to do it in front of them," Thomas said.
"It all started here, so yeah, it's cool, a full-circle moment."
Thomas had primarily held the record in 2023 with 316 assists when she played for Connecticut, before it was subsequently broken by Clark the following year.
She now reclaims the record and is also seventh on the league's career assist list, being the only forward in the top 10.