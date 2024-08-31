Other Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 2 Wrap-Up: Raoua Tlili’s Fifth Gold In Shot Put, Brazil, France Excel On Track, Wheels

Raoua Tlili's throw of 10.40 meters at the Stade de France was good enough to win the F41 class for a third straight Games. Her first two shot put golds, in Beijing and London, were in the F40 class. The difference is in stature