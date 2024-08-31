Saturday (August 30) was a splendid day for the Indian contingent at Paris Paralympics 2024. The country reaped four medals, including a historic gold from Avani Lekhara, to finish Day 2 in 17th position in the medals tally. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)
Para shooter Lekhara scripted a new chapter in Indian sport by winning her second consecutive gold medal at the Games, becoming the first athlete from the country to achieve the feat. The 22-year-old successfully defended her women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 title, emerging as the first Indian woman to win two gold medals in Paralympic history.
Fellow shooter Manish Narwal too claimed his second straight Paralympics medal, bagging silver in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 category.
While Lekhara broke her own Paralympics record of 249.6 by shooting 249.7 in the 10m air rifle standing SH1 final, compatriot Mona Agarwal clinched bronze in the same event with a final score of 228.7.
Meanwhile, Preethi Pal added to the list of firsts by securing India's first-ever track medal at the Paralympics. The 23-year-old para athlete fetched a bronze in the women’s T35 100m competition with a personal best timing of 14.21 seconds.
