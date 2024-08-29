Paris Paralympic Games 2024: India's Squad In Numbers

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will take place from August 28 to September 8, with para-athletes around the globe looking to break records and bring glory back to their respective countries. (Full Paralympics Coverage|More Sports News)
India has sent its largest contingent to Paris, eyeing a record medal-haul. In Tokyo, they had won 19 medals, and has set sights more than 25 at the French capital.
84 - India’s Paris Paralympics contingent. This is also the largest-ever squad India has flown to a Paralympics event. In the last edition in Tokyo, India had a 54-member contingent.
39 - Amit Kumar Saroha is the oldest member of the Indian contingent for the Paris Paralympics at 39. He will represent the country in discus throw F51, and is taking part in his fourth Paralympics.
38 - The Paris Paralympics will mark India’s largest participation representation in athletics, with 38 para-athletes taking part. For the unversed, athletics is also India’s most successful sport at the Paralympics.
19 - India clinched a total of 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, which is their best ever medal haul. However, they will aim to hit the 25-mark in Paris.
17 - If Amit Kumar is the oldest of the Indian contingent, Sheetal Devi is the youngest of the lot at 17. The teenager will represent India in para-archery and operates the bow and shoots with her legs.
12 - India will be competing across 12 sports at the Paris Paralympics 2024, with an increased number of three from Tokyo. Athletics, archery, badminton, shooting are a few among the 12.
4 - India will have four of their athletes defending their golden crown won in Tokyo. Manish Narwal in men’s 50m pistol shooting SH1, Sumit Antil in men’s javelin throw F64, Krishna Nagar in badminton men’s singles SH6, and Avani Lekhara in women’s 10m air rifle shooting SH1.
3 - Sumit Antil has set the world record thrice after his javelin throw gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.
3 - India will also be competing in three new sports at the Paris Paralympics, namely para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo.
India, with their feet on the ground, and eyes on the stars, will dare to dream in Paris.