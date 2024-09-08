Other Sports

Paris Paralympics Day 11 Live Updates: India's Last Medal Hope Rests On Pooja Ojha In Canoe; Closing Ceremony Set To Dazzle Tonight

Follow the live coverage of the Paris Paralympics Day 11 right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
8 September 2024
The Eiffel Tower is seen from the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, at La Concorde plaza in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Today, the last day of the Paris Paralympics 2024, around 14 medal events are scheduled, culminating in a star-studded closing ceremony later tonight. India, currently in 16th place with a total of 29 medals -- seven gold, nine silver and thirteen bronze will hope to add one more to its tally to make it 30, a record-breaking haul, beyond expectations. Pooja Ojha carries the nation's last chance for a medal today, competing in the Canoe event, the only event of India on Day 11. Stay tuned for live updates and key news from the Games
LIVE UPDATES

Paris Paralympics Day 11 Live Updates: What Happened Before Navdeep's Gold?

At first, the Indian javelin thrower Navdeep Singh secured a silver medal in the men's javelin throw F41 final with a monstours throw of 47.32 metres, setting a new Paralympic record and surged into lead.

However, then Iran's Beit Sayah Sadegh bettered the Indian's mark and clinched the gold with a record-breaking effort of 47.64 metres in his fifth attempt. And then appeared the most dramatic turn of events, the Sadgeh faced disqualification which upgraded Navdeep Singh to gold, making it India's seventh at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Paris Paralympics Day 11 Live Updates: All Medal Events Today

Today only 14 medal events will take place: five in canoe, four in athletics, four in powerlifting and one in wheelchair basketball.

Para Powerlifting:

12:30 - Men’s up to 107kg Final; 14:05 - Women’s up to 86kg Final; 17:30 - Women’s over 86kg Final ; 19:05 - Men’s over 107kg Final

Wheelchair Basketball:

14:00 - Women’s Bronze Medal Match; 17:15 - Women’s Gold Medal Match

Para Canoe

14:55 - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Final A; 15:11 - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL2 Final A; 15:19 - Men’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2 Final A; 15:45 - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL3 Final A; 16:11 - Men’s Va’a Single 200m - VL3 Final A

Paris Paralympics Day 11 Live Updates: Who Is Pooja Ojha?

Pooja Ojha made history as India’s first-ever medal winner at the Canoe Sprint World Championships in Halifax, Canada, in August 2022.

Ojha's spectacular performance at the Para Canoe World Championships in Hungary in May 2024 earned her a silver medal in the VL1 200m category. Her journey to the Paris Paralympics quota involved participating in the 2023 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Duisburg, followed by the event in Hungary.

Paris Paralympics Day 11 Live Updates: Who Won Medals Yesterday?

For the seventh time at the Paris Paralympics 2024, India heard its national anthem played on the tenth day of the Games, thanks to Navdeep Singh's extraordinary javelin throw, earning gold. With this, India climbed to 16th place in the medal standings, with a total of seven gold, nine silver, and thirteen bronze medals.

Yesterday, a remarkable 75 medal events were held at the Paris Paralympics, including 22 in para athletics, 15 in swimming, and more. India competed across four sports with eight medal contenders and secured two medals: a gold and a bronze.

Check all the media winners of Paris Paralympics Day 10 HERE.

Paris Paralympics Day 11 Live Updates 

India's sole event today will feature Pooja Ojha competing in the Para Canoe Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Semifinals at 1:30 PM IST. If she qualifies, the finals will start at 2:55 PM IST. Check out the updated medal tally of the Paris Paralympics HERE.

