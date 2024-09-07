Other Sports

Paris Paralympic Games 2024 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: Start Time, Who Will Perform, When And Where To Watch

The 2024 Paralympic Games are set to close on Sunday at the iconic Stade de France in Paris. This will mark the end of the Summer Games in Paris with Olympics having gotten over last month and Paralympics both getting over now. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)

The Paralympic Games in the French capital have once again underlined how nothing is out of reach of the human body once it is determined enough. The sporting action in Paris has been phenomenal so far with medal winners bringing out their best to get on the podium. 549 medal events will take place in total and it will be Team China who will finish on top of the podium for the sixth consecutive time.

While the medal winners have definitely looked brilliant, fans have also been inspired by some of the participants.

Haider Ali. - X/PakinFrance
Who Is Haider Ali, Man Who Put PAK On Paris Paralympics Medal Tally With Country's Sole Bronze

BY Outlook Sports Desk

For India, the Paris Games have been the greatest ever. They did not just surpass their Tokyo tally of 19 medals, but overtook the 25-mark to get 27 medals by Friday.

The Paralympics will soon be over with another grand ceremony to officially close the Games with the torch passed over to Los Angeles, the host of next edition.

Keep reading to know everything about the Paris Paralympics closing ceremony.

When is the Paris Paralympics closing ceremony?

The Paralympic Closing Ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 8 at the Stade de France.

When does the Paris Paralympics closing ceremony begin as per IST?

The Paris Paralympics closing ceremony kicks off at 11:30 pm IST on September 8, 2024.

Stade de France of Paris. - Photo: X | The Olympic Games
Paris Paralympics 2024: Director Of Closing Ceremony Wants To Turn Stade De France Into Dance Floor

BY Associated Press

Who all will perform at the Paris Paralympics closing ceremony?

The list of performer for the closing ceremony is still not out and is expected to be closely guarded till the show actually begins. However, we do have some names of people who will feature in the handover ceremony. Tony Award-winning actress and Broadway star Ali Stroker is the one who will be singing the American national anthem at the ceremony.

As per the Olympics website, there will be musical performances which will include jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker, violinist and singer-songwriter Gaelynn Lea, rapper, songwriter and athlete Garnett Silver-Hall, along with performing artist Anderson .Paak.

American athletes Samantha Bosco, Ezra Frech and Jamal Hill will represent Team USA at the handover ceremony.

Paris Paralympics closing ceremony live streaming in India

The Paris Paralympics closing ceremony will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website. The Paralympics closing ceremony will be aired on television on the Network18 tv channels.

